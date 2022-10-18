‘It Takes Two’ coming to Switch

The acclaimed co-op game has been optmised for the Nintendo Switch and arrives on the console next month

Electronic Arts has announced that the award-winning game It Takes Two will debut on the Nintendo Switch on 4 November.

Thanks to the Switch’s mobile capabilities, players will be able to play couch co-op at home or on the go with a second pair of Joy-Cons, gamepad, or a controller per player. They will also be able to use local wireless play by connecting two Nintendo Switch consoles, or play online co-op with another Nintendo Switch player. As with the original release, players who own the game can invite a friend to play for free using Friend’s Pass.

The game was originally developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios and published under the EA Originals label. It has been ported to the Switch by Turn Me Up Games, a veteran studio that specialises in Nintendo Switch games.

Josef Fares, founder and game director of Hazelight Studios, says: “Turn Me Up Games has an excellent record in bringing world-class games to Nintendo Switch, and we trust their expertise in bringing It Takes Two’s fantastical world to the platform.”

Scott Cromie of Turn Me Up Games says: “We’ve worked with Josef in the past to bring his BAFTA-winning game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, to the Switch, and this collaboration allows us to bring yet another award-winning title to the platform. Players can expect the same adventure and immersive storytelling of It Takes Two on the Nintendo Switch.”

In addition to Nintendo Switch availability, It Takes Two will be more accessible to players worldwide with voice-overs in new languages, including French, German, Spanish and Japanese, as well as subtitles available in English, Chinese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian, Portuguese and Russian.

The critically-acclaimed title lets players untangle the complicated web Cody and May are trapped in thanks to a magic spell that turns them into dolls, all while encountering ridiculous challenges. The unpredictable nature of each level will bring players through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience that tells a universal story of relationships, as Cody and May must work together to save their fractured marriage on the brink of divorce. Whether it’s vacuum cleaners on the loose, suave love gurus with lots of opinions, or a nightclub in desperate need of a DJ, obstacles will pop up around every corner, making for some hilariously heartfelt moments.

It Takes Two is available for pre-order and launches in retail and digital storefronts on 4 November 2022, for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED, for $39.99. It is already available for download, at the same price, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Origin and Steam).