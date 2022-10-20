Bloodlands is back with six murderous new episodes 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The “Irish noir” series returns for a second season, exclusively on BritBox

Filmed in and around Belfast, the action-packed, critically acclaimed “Irish noir” drama Bloodland returns for six episodes, express from the UK. It again stars award-winner James Nesbitt (Cold Feet, The Hobbit, The Secret) as DCI Tom Brannick. The first season of Bloodlands was Northern Ireland’s most-watched drama launch on record, and season two looks set to follow suit.

When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his past, Tom and the accountant’s enigmatic widow (Victoria Smurfit – Marcella, Once Upon a Time) must keep each other dangerously close. As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, they draw in his daughter and fellow officers until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.

Returning cast members include Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber), and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917). Bloodlands Season 1 is currently available to binge on BritBox.

