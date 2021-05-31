World’s End Club – Out now on Nintendo Switch

Renowned game writers Kotaro Uchikoshi and Kazutaka Kodaka have returned with World’s End Club, which is full of twists and turns. It’s a charming and vivid story of friendship and mystery, and looks like a lot of fun, judging by a quick playthrough of the demo on the Nintendo eShop.

The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “Game of Fate” that tests their bonds of friendship. With colourful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay, and a compelling story, the game looks like it can provide many hours of fun.

To download the demo or the full game from the Nintendo eShop here.