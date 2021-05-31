Stream of the Day
World’s End Club – Out now on Nintendo Switch
With the new World’s End Club game on Nintendo Switch, players can do their time in the school of hard knocks.
Renowned game writers Kotaro Uchikoshi and Kazutaka Kodaka have returned with World’s End Club, which is full of twists and turns. It’s a charming and vivid story of friendship and mystery, and looks like a lot of fun, judging by a quick playthrough of the demo on the Nintendo eShop.
The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “Game of Fate” that tests their bonds of friendship. With colourful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay, and a compelling story, the game looks like it can provide many hours of fun.
To download the demo or the full game from the Nintendo eShop here.
