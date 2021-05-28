Stream of the Day
SA singer Bon releases Carolina music video
Tembisa-based singer Bon has released a music video for her new single titled Carolina.
Tembisa has a new talent that is making moves in the house music industry, and Bon is the name. The rising star has just released her new single titled Carolina and it sounds like it will be a classic.
The theme of the music video stays true to the song and brings through a relaxed jazzy theme. Carolina is portrayed as an artist who struggles with alcohol abuse and relies on it as a coping mechanism, but it later destroys her career as shown throughout the video.
With the song doing numbers on radio and entering the charts already, the video is impressive with theatrical scenes and a relevant storyline.
If you like house music infused with a touch of soul and a jazzy feel, listen to her music via music streaming services here: https://fanlink.to/carolina-bon
Trending
-
Gadget of the Week3 days ago
Gadget of the Week: Oppo A74 5G smartphone
-
AppDate2 days ago
Appdate: New app gives easier access to lay-buys
-
Product of the Day2 days ago
Nokia releases three-day battery life smartphone
-
Stream of the Day2 days ago
Rambo and Die Hard come to Call of Duty
-
Hardware2 days ago
HP leads fastest EMEA PC growth in 15 years, Samsung leads tablets
-
People 'n' Issues2 days ago
Pretending device is updating? You’re not alone!
-
Hardware14 hours ago
Acer unveils 3D laptop displays
-
Product of the Day13 hours ago
Bot fights fraud