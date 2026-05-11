GWM powers up a mobile technology hub

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM Tank 500 HEV is a mobile laboratory of clever engineering, wrapped in aggressive styling, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Let me begin with the heart of this laboratory. The GWM Tank 500 HEV runs on a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine working in concert with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

This is a hybrid system, but not one designed for silent, city-only crawling. Instead, the electric motor slots between the engine and the 9HAT automatic transmission, boosting low-end torque the moment I touched the accelerator.

The combustion engine produces 188 kW and 380 Nm of torque, but the electric motor adds another 79 kW and 267 Nm. The combined system output reaches 259 kW and 700 Nm. The effect is immediate. A conventional turbocharged four-cylinder would feel strained moving two and a half tonnes of steel, but the electric shove fills every gap in the torque curve.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The transmission is where the real magic lives. The 9HAT is a nine-speed automatic gearbox with the electric motor built directly into its housing. Traditional hybrid systems place the motor between the engine and gearbox. Tank has integrated the motor inside the case, sharing the same oil bath and cooling circuits as the gears. This makes the entire assembly shorter and more efficient. I felt the gear changes during hard acceleration but, during gentle driving, the shifts disappeared entirely.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 4X4 system deserves its own mention. In low range, the vehicle deploys crawl control technology. I set a target speed of 3km/h on a muddy incline. The system then managed throttle and individual wheel braking without any input from my right foot. I simply steered. The electronics made micro-adjustments faster than any human could.

The U-LUX SP BLK trim adds a locking rear differential and an electronically controlled centre clutch. I engaged the rear locker with a button press. The system verified wheel speeds and locked both rear axle shafts together in less than a second.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Suspension technology also impressed me. The vehicle uses frequency-selective damping. Inside each shock absorber, a specially shaped valve separates fast wheel movements from slow body movements. A sharp pothole opens the valve wide for a soft feel. A sweeping corner forces the valve closed for firm support. This is a purely mechanical solution, with no wires or computers required, yet it works easily.

Inside the cabin, a 14.6-inch screen displays power flow between the engine, motor and battery. Unfortunately, Android Auto did not work from my phone, even using the original cable provided by the cell phone manufacturer.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The night vision system on this black edition held my attention. An infrared camera mounted behind the grille detects heat signatures up to 100 metres ahead. A dog appeared on my digital instrument cluster while my headlights still showed only empty road. The system highlighted the animal in a yellow box. I stopped. The dog crossed the road. The technology had earned its keep.

*Pricing for the GWM Tank 500 starts at R1,228,950.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.