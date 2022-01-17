World Mobile using aerostats to connect Africa islands

Did you ever think blimps would be the secret to connectivity and internet access, where the tech might of Facebook and Google failed?



World Mobile Group, a global mobile network combining renewable energy with blockchain technology to connect millions, is providing the Tanzanian islands of Zanzibar and Pemba with blimp connectivity.

It is launching a hybrid network in partnership with Altaeros, creator of an advanced autonomous control system for tethered aerostats, to provide near-blanket coverage across the African islands of Zanzibar and Pemba in Tanzania.



World Mobile utilises aerostats solar-powered, helium-filled, balloons to ensure consistent internet connectivity to millions. Once the project is fully operational in Zanzibar, World Mobile is planning to expand to Kenya, with another 18 countries in its system’s sights.



The World Bank is excited about this, stating that this connectivity has an economic impact at the personal and national level and is set to be “a driver of growth, innovation, job creation, and access to service. Unlocking this potential is important for society at large, but especially for the growing youth population seeking jobs and opportunities.”

For more information on the project, visit worldmobile.io.