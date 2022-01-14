Nokia releases first T-series tablet

HMD Global has unveiled the new Nokia T20 tablet. The new tablet brings the classic Nokia phone quality to the big screen, with a range of versatile features and a long-lasting battery life.

The Nokia T20 marks the introduction of the new T-series. Packed with innovative and accessible features you’ll love, including a crystal clear 2K screen plus three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system (OS) upgrades.

Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, says: “We pride ourselves on always listening and responding to people’s wishes. Over the past year, we noticed the increase in hybrid working and online learning, as well as the growing use of social media, video calling platforms, and streaming services – leading to an increase in the appetite for tablets, which grew an impressive 53% in Q1 from 2020 to 2021. So, we created HMD Global’s first-ever Nokia tablet to address people’s changing needs and their desire for versatile technology and features. Designed for work, learning and play, our Nokia T20 offers the classic qualities people have come to love and expect from our smartphones, in a new format.”

Industry-recognised security and software expertise

As with Nokia phones, security and software remain a key focus. Nokia says it comes with two years of OS upgrades, along with three years of monthly security updates to help protect against the latest threats. When it comes to screen time, helping to keep children safe is just as important as nurturing their creativity and learning. The Nokia T20 comes with Google Kids Space, a trusted kids mode for children to explore apps, books, and videos to nurture their inquisitive minds. Google Kids Space works in parallel with your child’s Google Account, which parents can help manage with Family Link parental controls.

Design backed by industry-recognised Nokia smartphone expertise

The new Nokia T20 is designed with the same Scandinavian design philosophy as Nokia phones, a simplified and pure design where every detail, edge, and surface finish is curated with ease of use from the outset. The solid metal body structure and polished 3D display frame attach the large display to the thin metal body, so it’s built to go the distance.

Long-lasting battery life empowering work, learning, and play

No one wants to be chained to the charging cable, so get ready to unleash the shackles courtesy of long-lasting battery performance. The Nokia T20 powerful 8200mAh battery allows for 15 hours of surfing the web, seven hours of conference calls, or 10 hours watching films with the family. The tablet also comes with faster charging, meaning that users can get back to doing what’s important, quicker.

Immerse yourself in the things you love

Whether you’re watching the latest show or smashing a gaming personal best, the details will pop with the Nokia T20 2K display. And, with the ongoing rise in video calls, Nokia T20 is suited to handle important business meetings to a nail-biting virtual quiz. Not only that, but the tablet is also blue light certified so that you can go the distance whilst being kind to your eyes.

When it’s time to relax, kick back and enjoy an audiobook with the kids or music with stunning sound quality. Thanks to Stereo speakers with OZO Playback, users can catch every detail in audio playback. And, with Dual Microphones, one won’t be saying, “can you hear me now?”.

The business partner you can rely on to go the distance

The Nokia T20 joins the broadest fleet of Android Recommended devices (AER) that meet Google’s strict enterprise requirements, which means a device users can trust to support their business. The new tablet also works in harmony with HMD Enable Pro, the enterprise mobility management solution designed for ease of use and managing deployed devices from its one-stop-shop interface.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia T20 is priced from R3,999 or from R279/month. Nokia T20 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard memory (WiFi and LTE) in Ocean Blue. The Nokia T20 is available in South Africa from mid-January through Vodacom outlets and selected retailers.