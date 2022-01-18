LG’s 2022 TV range offers more screen styles

LG’s 2022 TV line-up has more options of display types and more sizes for a better fit in more homes.

LG OLED

LG’s OLED TV lineup has reshaped the premium TV segment to become the first choice for millions of consumers worldwide. OLED TVs use self-lighting pixels that can be turned on and off individually to deliver perfect blacks, natural colours and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED is thinner and lighter than every other display technology, allowing for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as bendable and rollable TVs.

Featuring LG’s advanced OLED panel, the new G2 series models are some of the most advanced models on the market. The next level in OLED’s evolution, the OLED evo technology featured in both G2 and select C2 series delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, the company’s Brightness Booster technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

LG’s 2022 G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. LG’s C2 series offers the most diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022: a 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming, in addition to 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.

Better audio

At the heart of most of LG’s new TV models, the α9 Gen 5 leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and give onscreen images a more three-dimensional quality by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from one another. The α9 Gen 5 also expands the capabilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature to provide viewers with more lifelike audio and enabling the TVs’ built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

Upgraded UX

The latest version of LG’s Smart TV platform adds improved user experience on LG’s new TVs, delivering maximum convenience, and easier content discovery. Its latest version, webOS 22, introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a more customised viewing experience. Under each profile, users can set up fast access to their favourite streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real-time alerts to keep up with favourite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap.

NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV. Viewers can also mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of satellite content on another TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box.

Outstanding Picture Quality

The 2022 OLED lineups have been certified by global product testing agency Intertek for 100% colour fidelity and 100% colour volume. All 2022 LG OLEDs are certified flicker-free by both TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories, and glare-free by UL.

Unmatched in Gaming

LG OLED has claimed many gaming first titles over the years: first OLED TV to support Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and first 8K OLED TV to demonstrate 8K gaming with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. They feature 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features.

New for 2022, LG customers can select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV’s Game Optimiser menu. The Game Optimiser menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off. Settings for G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are also accessible from Game Optimiser.

LG QNED MINI LED

LG also unveiled an expanded QNED TV lineup for 2022. Boasting LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the fresh range offers stellar colour reproduction with 100% colour volume. Able to deliver rich, accurate colours in the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, LG QNED Mini LED TV is capable of amazing contrast thanks to LG’s Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90 Series are certified for 100% colour consistency so viewers see the same, high-quality image every time, even at different viewing angles.

