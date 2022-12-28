The Witcher goes back 1200 years

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The prequel to The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix.

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin tells a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Series cast:

Sophia Brown (Éile)

Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall)

Michelle Yeoh (Scían)

Mirren Mack (Merwyn)

Lenny Henry (Balor)

Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin)

Lizzie Annis (Zacaré)

Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”)

Francesca Mills (Meldof)

Amy Murray (Fenrik)

Nathaniel Curtis (Brían)

Zach Wyatt (Syndril)

Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut)

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six part, live-action limited series, is streaming now on Netflix.