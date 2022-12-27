Encanto goes live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Disney+ today unveils Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, with the cast of the Academy Award-winning Encanto.

Step into Casa Madrigal for a concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a concert featuring fan-favourite musical numbers from the three-time Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions , Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, a live-to-film concert show, streams on Disney+ from today (December 28).

It stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), along with special guests – legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda.

It features an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, to give viewers a front-row seat to a musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Encanto.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is directed by Chris Howe (Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey, Bruno Mars: 24k Magic Live at Apollo) and choreographed by Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer) and Kai Martinez, with production design by Misty Buckley (Coldplay’s 2016 Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!). Sally Wood (BRIT Awards 2021, An Audience with Adele) is Fulwell 73 Productions’ creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers.

Conductor Anthony Parnther leads the full orchestra, performing the film’s score and songs live-to-picture, and the cast and special guest artists perform the film’s songs live. A Colombian band, featuring musicians from the original soundtrack, accompanies the orchestra.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house within a vibrant town that’s situated in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Every child except one: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she — the only ordinary Madrigal — just might be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The “Encanto” original motion picture soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks, and the R.I.A.A. three-time platinum-certified song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks.