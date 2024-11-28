WhatsApp-powered bank card launches 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mama Money Financial Services, a fintech specialising in cost-effective money transfers, has launched a new bank card that enables cardholders to manage their finances via WhatsApp. In collaboration with Access Bank and Pick n Pay, the Mama Money Card addresses traditional banking barriers faced by millions of South Africans.

Using WhatsApp, a Mama Money Card customer can manage their account. This includes buying airtime or electricity, depositing cash, checking account balances, and instantly freezing the card if it has been lost or stolen. Customers can also shop online or swipe in stores to buy goods, withdraw money from any ATM, and send money to over 70 countries using their card.

“The Mama Money Card is making it much easier for under-served communities to get their own bank service where all they need is proof of identity such as a passport, asylum document or South African ID to register for Mama Money on their phone,” says Mathieu Coquillon, co-founder of Mama Money.

“We’ve always sought ways to make financial services more accessible and tailored to the needs of our unique customer base.

“We’ve seen big demand from employers who previously paid their staff in cash or via e-wallet or have issues with employees sharing bank account details. Each Mama Money Card comes with its own account number that makes it simple to pay salaries and gives cardholders full control of their money.”

Sign-up and download

To sign up, customers download the Mama Money app and register before collecting their card from selected Pick n Pay stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban. There is a once-off cost of R99 for the card and the monthly fee is R25. Customers that sign-up during November will receive their first monthly fee for free. A fee of 5% or less is applied when sending money abroad, depending on the country.

Coquillon says: “It provides security, supports employment and promotes secure savings, improving the livelihoods of our customers.”

Deven Moodley, Pick n Pay executive head of value-added services, financial services, and mobile, says: “The Mama Money Card has significant potential to reach South Africa’s unbanked population. With convenient access through WhatsApp, it removes barriers like physical bank branches or ATMs that often limit banking options.

“Given South Africa’s high cell phone and WhatsApp usage, this service makes essential banking and payment functions more accessible. Pick n Pay is proud to support this innovative, tailored solution through our extensive store network, bringing financial inclusion one step closer to everyone – something we have always promoted.”