WhatsApp now a channel for electricity top-ups

Photo courtesy Prepaid24.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prepaid24 enables South Africans to make payments and buy vouchers directly through the country’s most popular messaging app.

A new service called Prepaid24 now enables South Africans top up prepaid electricity using WhatsApp. It also lets users to pay municipal bills and purchase vouchers for services like Netflix, DStv, Showmax, Takealot, and Pick n Pay.

Prepaid24 builds on a growing shift toward using WhatsApp as a central channel for digital engagement, as businesses adopt the app for services ranging from customer support to secure payments. The platform is developed in collaboration with WhatsApp solutions provider Chat Inc and payment gateway Ozow.

Users can initiate purchases by sending a “Hi” message on WhatsApp to the Prepaid24 Transact WhatsApp channel via 060 012 2010. They can then pay using Ozow’s Instant EFT or the Prepaid24 SmartFund. PayShap integration is planned for the future.

Purchase confirmations and tokens are delivered via WhatsApp. The service covers over 95% of SA municipalities and Eskom meters.

Photo courtesy Prepaid24.

Ben Lindeque, co-founder and business architect at Prepaid24, says: “This introduction of our WhatsApp channel directly responds to the ongoing challenges South Africans face with electricity access and digital inclusion. It allows users to purchase prepaid electricity, airtime, and data, pay municipal accounts, and buy various online vouchers directly through a WhatsApp chat interface.”

The initiative comes at a time when SA continues to grapple with electricity supply issues and a push towards greater digital accessibility. While online payments have become more common, a significant portion of the population still faces barriers such as limited internet access, lack of familiarity with complex online platforms, or the absence of traditional banking infrastructure.

By leveraging WhatsApp, a widely used communication tool in the country, Prepaid24 aims to bypass these obstacles, offering a more inclusive and user-friendly solution.

“Like many South Africans, I found navigating websites and making online payments intimidating, especially when things didn’t go to plan,” says Lindeque. “That personal frustration inspired us to build something radically simpler – something that meets users where they are: on WhatsApp.

“This launch signifies a growing trend towards leveraging widely adopted messaging platforms to deliver essential services, potentially bridging digital divides and enhancing financial inclusion in South Africa.

“By simplifying the process of purchasing critical utilities like electricity and everyday vouchers, the platform could benefit a significant portion of the population, particularly those in underserved communities or those less comfortable with conventional online banking methods.”

Jonathan Williams, founder and CEO of Chat Inc, says: “We’re passionate about innovation and building technology that feels natural, and WhatsApp is where South Africans already live.”