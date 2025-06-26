Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In Part 2 of his Secrets of WhatsApp series, ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK uncovers the scrappy hacks and hidden tools that make it a sharp weapon for small business.

Most of us swipe past WhatsApp messages without a second thought as it replaces the email, news and entertainment. But past the noise, you can spot a different story: South African businesses have turned WhatsApp into their most dependable shop window.

WhatsApp Business was never designed to wow anyone with AI or dazzle with automation, but became the default because, let’s face it, South Africa loves WhatsApp more than an Eskom load-shedding schedule. Meta, owners of WhatsApp, somehow stumbled into making it the most personal commerce tool we never knew we needed.

That’s the real secret: WhatsApp is winning by feeling more like a conversation than a sales pitch. Message a shop, they reply like a human being. Banks, couriers, the corner spaza, have all figured out that it’s easier to meet customers on a familiar green screen than drag them to a clunky app.

The really wild thing about this is that WhatsApp Business doesn’t do much that’s technically impressive. Its most useful tools, like labels, auto-greetings, and simple catalogues, wouldn’t cause a ripple at a developer conference. But the basics go a long way when you want a quick answer without bouncing between platforms.

Here are a few secrets that help WhatsApp Business punch above its weight:

Product catalogues that live inside the chat so customers never have to jump to a website that probably doesn’t load properly on their phone.

so customers never have to jump to a website that probably doesn’t load properly on their phone. Quick replies and automated greetings that save you repeating the same answer for the hundredth time.

that save you repeating the same answer for the hundredth time. Labels and tags for conversations so you can sort customers into “maybe,” “paid,” or “pain in the data.”

so you can sort customers into “maybe,” “paid,” or “pain in the data.” Click-to-chat links that make your Instagram or Facebook profile feel a bit more like a shopfront.

that make your Instagram or Facebook profile feel a bit more like a shopfront. Broadcast lists for one-way updates that hit like a personal message but go to hundreds of customers at once.

for one-way updates that hit like a personal message but go to hundreds of customers at once. Multi-device support so the shop assistant and the boss can jump into the same chat from different phones.

so the shop assistant and the boss can jump into the same chat from different phones. Simple payments so customers can pay directly, rather than through a separate app or clunky browser popup.

Louise Krog, executive head of sales and marketing at bulk messaging firm Everlytic, describes it as “a direct line to your customers – in their hands, in their language, and in their comfort zone”.

She gives four reasons why it is the best kept secret of business communication:

“It’s personal – and people like personal.

“Everyone actually reads it.

“It’s cost-effective – and simple.

“It works effectively alongside other channels.”

None of this is new or flashy. But WhatsApp nailed the one thing most messaging tools overlook: making it easy enough for an old-timer or teenager with a smartphone to do a day’s work. That’s its superpower.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and emojis. WhatsApp is owned by Meta, so you’re handing over your customers – and perhaps a chunk of your business – to a company better known for sucking up data than protecting it. Serious sales volume? You’ll probably need to bolt on some third-party tools that feel about as slick as a donkey cart. And if a WhatsApp outage strikes – as they do – you’re back to shouting into the void.

But most small operators shrug this off. A separate e-commerce site feels like overkill, and customers already live on WhatsApp. The app is free, mostly foolproof, and your grandmother probably knows how to use it. That’s a powerful combo that bespoke platforms can’t touch.

And yes, Meta keeps pushing updates. Payments work better than they did last year. The catalogue looks less like a bad PowerPoint. Auto-replies feel smoother. None of it will ever make a keynote at a tech conference, but that’s exactly what most shop owners appreciate: less hype, more help.

How much does it cost?



It’s free to download and use in South Africa. Some third-party add-ons can add a few hundred rand a month if you need serious automation, but most small businesses just pay for data.

Why does it matter?



In South Africa most customers already live on WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business is one of the easiest ways to talk to them and take their money without dragging them off to a slow, frustrating website.

WhatsApp Business never pretended to be a silver bullet. It’s more like a pocket-sized multitool that happens to suit small business perfectly. It’s imperfect, owned by a tech giant that doesn’t always inspire trust, but is so easy and familiar that most people don’t mind.

What are the biggest negatives?

Meta owns your customer interactions — privacy and data control may feel shaky.

Responding at scale can overwhelm small teams without extra tools.

Customer trust is fragile; one too many automated replies and they’ll ghost you.

What are the biggest positives?

Familiar to customers, so there’s zero friction.

Free and simple enough for anyone with a smartphone.

Allows instant, personal responses that make even tiny businesses look switched on.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI.