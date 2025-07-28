I’m Lindi, fly me

Photo courtesy FlySafair.

FlySafair, South Africa’s leading low-cost airline, has launched a cutting-edge AI-powered travel assistant. While several similar bots have appeared in recent years, Lindi’s capabilities have been stretched to include access via WhatsApp, and the ability to book flights for a single passenger, change a name or seat, and provide certain travel information. Customers can access Lindi 24 hours a day via WhatsApp.

“Our ambition at FlySafair has always been to provide an affordable, hassle-free, and punctual flying experience,” says Kirby Gordon, FlySafair chief marketing officer. “AI and Lindi provide an opportunity to offer what is effectively a free private travel assistant to each customer at scale. We are excited about building on her potential to enhance our customer services.”

Gordon says that, since her initial deployment, Lindi has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, many of whom do not realise they are interacting with an AI entity due to her humanised traits.

“The interactions are not only very natural, but she helps people get things done,” he said.

Lindi also has South African roots, having been brought to life by Stubber, a globally registered tech company founded in South Africa.

“Lindi is a testament to the potential of AI in delivering exceptional customer service and next-level business process automation,” says Guy Duncan, MD of Stubber.

The launch capitalises on the global AI trend, in which AI assistants are increasingly being implemented into apps and digital solutions to transform many industries, from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and retail, benefiting both individuals and businesses.

Lindi is currently in Beta testing stage, and new bookings can only be made for a single passenger at present. It excludes business class, infant, group, and travel agent bookings.

Gordon says: “There are a number of AI assistants that have been created by airlines to help with general information about flying and destinations, but Lindi is the first that can assist customers with their bookings. As AI is increasingly integrated into our everyday life, we felt it was a good time to bring this innovative technology to our customers and enable them to benefit from AI practically. Lindi offers a seamless, efficient and human-like service that I am confident will set a new standard in the airline industry.”

* For more info, visit the FlySafair website at: https://www.flysafair.co.za/about-us/contact-us/lindi-ai