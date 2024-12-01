BCX launches Testing as a Service

Photo supplied

Technology solutions provider BCX has introduced Testing as a Service (TaaS) through a new proprietary platform, Smar-Test. The offering delivers businesses a scalable and cost-efficient approach to software testing, designed to meet the demands of the modern digital environment.

TaaS is designed to change the way businesses approach software testing and quality assurance. With Smar-Test, BCX introduces a self-service, on-demand portal that allows businesses to manage their testing needs. Clients can select from a range of tests, such as penetration testing, UI testing, and load testing, and receive actionable insights into their software’s performance.

“Smar-Test is a breakthrough in the software testing industry,” says John Francis, senior manager for DevSecOps at BCX. “It provides businesses with complete control over their testing processes, enabling them to test exactly what they need, when they need it, without the complexity and high costs typically associated with traditional testing methods.”

BCX says that Smar-Test’s ease of use and automation sets it apart. Powered by AI-driven capabilities, it delivers detailed, real-time reports quickly, often within hours. The system automatically analyses results, identifies critical issues, and even suggests actionable steps for remediation. This level of automation speeds up the testing cycle, reducing time-to-market and helping businesses stay ahead in a competitive environment.

The platform’s AI-driven capabilities, combined with detailed, real-time reporting, provide organisations with the ability to optimise their applications and address vulnerabilities proactively. By automating the testing process, businesses can dramatically reduce testing costs by up to 50%, improve test coverage by up to 75%, and accelerate testing cycles by as much as 30%. These improvements help businesses reduce operational costs and enhance the quality, stability, and performance of their applications.

With TaaS, businesses no longer need to manage complex infrastructure or rely on fixed resources. The service is scalable, enabling businesses to adjust testing volumes based on demand and only pay for the tests they use.

Siya Mpahlwa, chief commercial officer of BCX, says: “BCX’s TaaS, coupled with Smar-Test, provides a level of flexibility, cost-efficiency, and precision that helps businesses streamline their software quality processes. We are offering not just a service, but a strategic advantage to companies looking to optimise their testing procedures and reduce operational costs.”