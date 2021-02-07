Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood — now available to play

NACON and Cyanide announced the release of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a brutal beat’em up set in the World of Darkness. The game is now available on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is a RPG adapted from the eponymous horror setting. The game will invite players to embody Cahal throughout his quest of redemption. He’ll play an essential role in the great war led by the Garou against Endron, a global corporation whose activities are devastating the natural world.

Players navigate the game as Cahal, a Garou (werewolf), from the Fianna tribe — forced to go into exile after losing control of his rage. After years away from loved ones, fate brings Cahal back to his former tribe which is in danger. He must fight again to find his family and save Gaia, Earth, from Endron International.

Controlled from the shadows by the corrupting Wyrm, the multinational oil corporation is ravaging the planet’s resources and leaving despair wherever it operates, threatening all living beings.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is based on the three forms that Cahal can transform into, allowing for different approaches and varied play styles as follows:

Homid Form: Used for stealthily neutralising guards and hacking into enemy defences.

Lupus Form: Ideal for exploration and infiltration.

Crinos Form: Unleash the rage and sow chaos in the enemy’s ranks.

The player is required to alternate between these three forms to bring Endron down.

Click here to find out more.