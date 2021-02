Watch Golden Globe nominees on Showmax

The Golden Globe nominees were announced in the past week to celebrate the best in TV and film, as voted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts when the awards take place on Sunday, 28 February 2021.

Among the nominees, the following 8 are available to stream on Showmax:

The Undoing

Nominations: Best limited series or TV movie, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Hugh Grant), and Best Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland)

The Undoing stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge) as therapist Grace Fraser, whose idyllic existence is shattered by a violent death and a public scandal. With her husband Jonathan (Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal) missing, Grace must face a chain of revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son (Critics’ Choice nominee Noah Jupe from Ford v Ferrari, and A Quiet Place).

In their five-star review, BBC hails the series as “a supremely gripping marriage thriller… a twisty delight.”

Based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is created by multiple-Emmy winner David E Kelley, the man behind Big Little Lies and Picket Fences. Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, In A Better World) directs, with Academy Award Honorary winner and Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland (Trust, The Hunger Games), Golden Globe nominee Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story, The Girl on the Train) and Eswatini-born Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) co-starring.

The Undoing’s four Golden Globe nominations build on its three Critics’ Choice nominations in January.

Lovecraft Country S1

Nominations: Best Drama Series

Based in the 50s, Atticus, a young African-American, sets out on a road trip with his friend and uncle to find his missing father. This catapults the three into a struggle for survival against the terrors of the Jim Crow-era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a paperback written by pulpy horror author HP Lovecraft.

Lovecraft Country has an 88% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Newsday stated that “To call Lovecraft Country ‘wildly original’ seems almost a quaint understatement. But it is wild. And original. Little doubt about that.”

Based on the cult novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country is a collaboration between Misha Green (creator of Underground), Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out) and, executive produced by JJ Abrams (Star Wars, Star Trek, Lost, Super 8, Westworld).

The cast includes Black Reel nominee Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods), Teen Choice nominee Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Friday Night Lights), four-time Emmy nominee Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us, The Night Of), Golden Globe nominee Courtney B Vance (The People Vs OJ Simpson, Law & Order), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon), and Nigerian BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku (Luther, The End of the F*ing World).

Lovecraft Country’s Best Drama nomination builds on its five Critics’ Choice nominations in January and win at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards, given to genre content.

The Comey Rule

Nominations: Best Actor: Limited Series or TV Movie (Jeff Daniels) & Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson)

Emmy winners Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) and Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges) star as former FBI director James Comey and former president Donald J. Trump in this four-part series about two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course. Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession) acts as attorney general Sally Yates.

AV Club says it’s “damned compelling… with a real-life tale that still beggars belief and a fantastic group of actors to tell it.”

Based on Comey’s autobiography A Higher Loyalty, The Comey Rule is written and directed by Billy Ray, who was nominated for an Oscar for his script for Captain Phillips and also wrote The Hunger Games.

I Know This Much Is True

Nominations: Best Actor: Limited Series or TV Movie (Mark Ruffalo)

Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Avengers) won his first acting Emmy: Best Actor in a Limited Series for his dual role in I Know This Much is True.

The movie is based on the Wally Lamb bestseller about how you don’t give up on the people you love. I Know this Much is True follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick Birdsey and Thomas, a paranoid schizophrenic — both played by Mark, who lost 20 pounds to play Dominic, then gained that back and put another 20 pounds on to play Thomas.

The Times UK wrote, “I know this much about I Know This Much Is True: it won’t cheer you up. However, its unrelenting misery did not stop it being almost exhilarating to watch, mainly due to beautiful, near-perfect performances by Mark Ruffalo.”

I Know This Much Is True also stars Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Emmy nominees Kathryn Hahn (Mrs Fletcher, Transparent) and Rob Huebel (Transparent), Golden Globe nominee Archie Panjabi (Run, The Good Wife), and Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers).

The Good Lord Bird

Nominations: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Ethan Hawke)

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise, Boyhood) stars in The Good Lord Bird as militant slavery abolitionist John Brown, who is credited with instigating the American Civil War.

The seven-part series is told from the point of view of Henry “Onion” Shackleford, an enslaved boy who joins Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers. Onion is played by Joshua Caleb Johnson, who co-stars along with Grammy winner Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting, Hamilton), Critcs Choice winner Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), and Emmy winner Keith David (Community). The series is executive produced by Hawke, triple Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Blackkklansman, Get Out) and James McBride, who wrote the National Book Award-winning novel the series is based on.

The Financial Times says, “Ethan Hawke’s grizzled Brown, equal parts crazy and endearing, erupts onto the screen with coat flapping and crusty eyes blazing.” The Good Lord Bird has a 98% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Perry Mason S1

Nominations: Best Actor: Drama Series (Matthew Rhys)

Set in 1932, and despite the Great Depression, LA is booming. However, when the kidnapping case of the decade ends up on the down-and-out detective Perry Mason’s door, his pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and a pathway to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason is a reboot of the award-winning 1950s-60s series based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s detective stories. Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Rhys (Brothers & Sisters, The Americans) is Perry Mason. Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and Oscar nominee John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun) co-star.

Indiewire called Perry Mason “one of the most beautiful series ever made… One of the best I’ve ever seen. Really.”

Rhys’ Best Actor nomination builds on his nomination in the same category in January for the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Perry Mason is also up for Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor (Lithgow).

Black Monday S2

Nominations: Best Actor: Musical or Comedy Series (Don Cheadle)

Set in 1987, Black Monday is a comedy about a motley crew of ambitious underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history.

Wall Street Journal called Black Monday “very funny, very clever about incorporating 1980s cultural references, and very vulgar.”

Cheadle’s nomination for his performance as Mo builds on 2019 and 2020 Emmy nominations and two Black Reel Awards. Regina Hall (Girls Trip, The Hate You Give) was also nominated for two Black Reel Awards, while Andrew Rannells was nominated as Best Supporting Actor: Comedy by The Critics’ Choice Awards last month.

Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (The Boys) executive produce (alongside Cheadle) and also directed the pilot. The comedy has been renewed for a third season.

Ramy S2

Nominations: Best Actor: Musical or Comedy Series (Ramy Youssef)

Ramy Hassan (stand up comedian Ramy Youssef) is a first generation Egyptian-American millennial in suburban New Jersey grappling with how to be a good Muslim in the Tinder era.

His Golden Globe nomination builds on his win in 2020, as well as a 2021 Critics Choice nomination and a 2020 Emmy nominations. Ramy was also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy, and Best Director Emmy in 2020.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, True Detective) also earned a 2020 Emmy nomination as Sheikh Malik. Hiam Abbass (Succession, Blade Runner 2049) co-stars as his mother.

Recently renewed for a third season, Ramy won the Audience Award at SXSW 2019 and a Peabody Award in 2020, where the jurors praised the series as a “touching, thoughtful, and very funny sitcom… The ground-breaking series is masterful in its weaponization of the tension between faith and secularism, East and West, and men and women.”