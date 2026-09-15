Photo courtesy Samsung.

What is it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra2 can follow a runner up a mountain and a diver down to a reef. On the trail, it tracks climbing progress and estimates hydration needs. In the water, it automatically records depth and dive time, along with water temperature.

That probably sounds like four watches in one, but also makes up the body of evidence that justifies its Ulta sub-brand. More impressive, however, is the way Samsung has built more battery capacity into less space.

The Ultra2 is Samsung’s premium outdoor smartwatch, built around a 47mm titanium case. Samsung has increased battery capacity by 35% over the previous Ultra while reducing thickness by 12%. It is an equation that addresses an obvious problem with wearable technology: adding endurance usually demands more space on the wrist.

Equally impressively, the screen is superb in harsh direct sunlight, with small text remaining easy to read at a glance. Samsung quotes a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, and the benefit was apparent each time I checked the watch outdoors. That, for many outdoors enthusiasts, will be the major selling point.

Then again, I confess that I have yet to take it up a mountain or down to a reef. There is only so much adventure one can handle when summer is still only pretending to arrive.

In the water, promises Samsung, the Ultra2 can automatically record depth and dive time, along with water temperature, once automatic dive detection has been enabled. Samsung distinguishes these built-in readings from the advanced functions planned through an app developed with diving equipment company Mares. Its announcement specifies recreational use down to 40m for the app and a subscription for additional features.

Meanwhile, for land-huggers, Trail Run adds elevation and terrain information, while Nutrition Alert provides hydration guidance based on estimated sweat loss. These features could help a runner manage effort over a demanding route.

The Snapdragon Wear Elite processor offers a noticeable improvement when opening apps and switching between tasks. On a small screen, where a brief delay can leave one wondering whether a tap registered, quicker responses make everyday use less fiddly. The improvement is apparent during ordinary interactions with the watch, well before exercising its more demanding outdoor functions.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Battery life stretches to around three days in everyday use, which is a little lame compared to some of its rivals, but is a welcome improvement within Samsung’s range. It gives more freedom to leave it on overnight and choose a convenient time to charge.

Samsung quotes up to 60 hours with the screen permanently displaying information, or 80 hours with the setting switched off. The battery charges efficiently, climbing to 40% in about half an hour.

The slimmer case and a lighter, redesigned Marine Band make a welcome difference during extended wear. A large watch can become particularly intrusive at bedtime, so improving the fit also makes its overnight health tracking easier to tolerate. At 47mm, the Ultra2 remains a substantial object on the wrist, and people with smaller wrists should try it on before buying. Samsung also offers a breathable fabric Trail Band for those who prefer that feel to silicone.

Longer periods between charges also make it easier to keep the watch on overnight for features such as Vitals. That helps it establish a personal health baseline during sleep and alerts the wearer to deviations.

A sleep apnoea feature looks for signs of breathing disruptions overnight, but mainly as a screening tool, with diagnosis best left to a healthcare professional. A Heart Health Score combines cardiovascular information into a score with lifestyle recommendations, giving one broad direction on improvements in lifestyle.

It is helped along bv a Daily Cardio Load score, which gives guidance on exercise volume and recovery, and a Fitness Index that provides an overall fitness assessment, along with further goals.

If that pushes your buttons, the package includes a 60-day Strava subscription trial and a two-month iFIT trial, allowing the hesitant to try route discovery and guided workouts before taking on a subscription.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

What does it cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has a recommended retail price of R14,999 in South Africa. It comes in a 47mm size, with a choice of Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray.

Is it different?

The Ultra2 makes a strong case as a watch to wear through the working week and take into demanding outdoor activities over the weekend. The exceptionally readable screen is useful every day, while the slimmer case and improved strap make a large sports watch more comfortable to keep on overnight. Trail-running guidance and diving tools extend what owners can do with that same watch.

What are the biggest negatives?

The 47mm case can be too bulky for smaller wrists, despite the thinner design.

Some advanced functions involve a paid subscription.

Three biggest positives

The display remains easy to read in harsh direct sunlight.

Around three days of everyday battery life gives greater flexibility over charging.

The slimmer case and lighter Marine Band improve comfort during extended wear.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.