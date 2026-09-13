Nissan X-Trail smooths out the rough stuff

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa’s potholes and speed bumps bring out the best in the refreshed Nissan X-Trail, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The large and even mountainous speed bumps in suburban Johannesburg can make the most comfortable SUV reveal the limits of its suspension, but the refreshed Nissan X-Trail absorbed them without a thump during our recent test drive.

Potholes provided the same delight. They remained audible enough to confirm that the wheels had found them, yet little of the impact reached the occupants. It was the most impressive aspect of the drive, and gave practical meaning to Nissan’s description of the X-Trail as a family adventure vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is a description that is 25 years in the making. Since 2001, Nissan has sold more than 8-million X-Trails worldwide, including almost 50,000 in South Africa. It was conceived as an easier-driving alternative to traditional off-road 4×4, and the first two generations made their outdoor role obvious through square, functional styling. The third became a smoother family crossover, while the fourth generation brought back some of the visual bulk without abandoning the softer shape preferred by the SUV market.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 2026 South African refresh still excludes one of my all-time favourite launch experiences: the e-Power hybrid launched in Slovenia two years ago but only offered overseas.

The local refresh adds a wider black mesh grille, a revised front bumper and new rear light clusters. The Acenta gets new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Acenta Plus rides on 19-inch wheels.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The core character remains unchanged. The suspension is geared towards comfort, and the steering is light. Drivers looking for sharp responses will find more rewarding SUVs elsewhere, but few families buy a seven-seater to attack bends.

Road and wind noise are well controlled, the seats provide good support and the upright body allows passengers to use the available headroom. Nissan has also retained physical controls for important functions – to a round of applause when I had to find the volume and aircon knobs in a hurry.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 12.3-inch infotainment display supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging is standard across the range. Refreshes like walk-away locking and approach unlocking remove the need to reach for the key when carrying bags or dealing with children.

From the Acenta upwards, an upgraded Around View Monitor uses wide-angle cameras to provide eight views. Its Invisible Bonnet setting displays the area directly in front of the wheels, while T-Junction View helps when buildings or parked cars restrict visibility.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

All X-Trails have a second row that slides, reclines and folds forward. The Visia and Acenta seat five, while the Acenta Plus adds a third row. The rearmost pair is best reserved for children and reduces luggage space.

All three versions use the same naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine, producing 135kW and 244Nm through a continuously variable transmission. The Visia and Acenta drive the front wheels, while the Acenta Plus adds Nissan’s intelligent four-wheel-drive system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The CVT feels more like a conventional automatic than many gearboxes of this type, keeping engine drone under control in normal use. The X-Trail builds speed adequately but lacks the overtaking surge of a turbocharged rival. However, this is a trade-off, and it becomes obvious when the road deteriorates. Aside from the soft suspension and well-insulated cabin keeping passengers comfortable over urban humps, 210mm of ground clearance allows the X-Trail to tackle gravel roads as easily.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Acenta Plus extends that ability with four-wheel drive, hill-descent control and selectable terrain settings for mud, snow and sand. But it remains a family crossover, with enough capability for poor roads and moderate trails.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The most appealing refresh may well be the price reduction. The Visia now costs R599,900, down from R687,900. The Acenta has fallen from R751,900 to R688,900, while the Acenta Plus costs R770,900, compared with R812,900 previously.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za and GadgetWings, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.