Kaspersky experts have identified scam websites in multiple languages, suggesting that attackers are deliberately targeting audiences across different countries by capitalising on the film’s extraordinary popularity.

Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey movie has been one of the most talked-about and internationally anticipated premieres of the year, with many observers ranking it among the most eagerly awaited films of 2026. However, the film’s global debut has also triggered a surge in scam activity. Cybercriminals are exploiting the immense worldwide interest in the release, luring users with false promises of access.

The scam typically works as follows: attackers set up fake websites that promise free access to the new movie, often offering dubbed versions in the user’s native language to appear more convincing. To make the scam appear more convincing, the website also displays reviews and ratings supposedly left by users who had already “watched” the film. But when users try to play the movie, they are shown a fake video player and asked to register in order to supposedly unlock the content and “continue to watch for free”.

An example of a website and the fake player prompting users to register to continue watching the movie.

Image supplied.

To register and continue watching, users are prompted to submit personal information, including their email address, first name and last name. At later stages, the fake sign-up process asks for creating a password and providing banking details under the pretense of activating a “free trial,” exposing victims to credential theft – particularly if they reuse the same password across multiple services – as well as possible financial losses. At the registration stage, users are promised unlimited access to content, told that creating an account will take about a minute and offered access across multiple devices — further increasing the risk.

Example of a registration form on a scam website. Image supplied.

To reach the widest possible audience and target users speaking different languages, scammers create similar websites in multiple languages, while keeping the fraudulent scheme essentially the same.

“We often see scammers seeking to profit from high-profile premieres such as Odyssey, exploiting the excitement and loyalty of fans eagerly awaiting major releases. Users should be particularly cautious if a film that has only just been released and is still showing in theaters suddenly appears on an unfamiliar or suspicious-looking platform. We strongly encourage people to access content only through official services in order to protect their personal data and avoid potential financial losses, and steer clear of what may turn out to be a Trojan horse,” says Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

To avoid falling victim to scams, Kaspersky advises individuals to: