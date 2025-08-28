VW displays new models at motoring festival

Photo courtesy Volkswagen.

Volkswagen is showcasing the new Golf 8 GTI and limited-edition Polo Vivo 15 Edition at the Festival of Motoring Kyalami this weekend.

Volkswagen (VW) is showcasing a range of new models at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this weekend (29 to 31 August 2025). Attendees can experience passenger laps with VW Motorsport drivers in a SupaCup racing Polo.

The VW Golf 8 GTI is the main focus of the stand, positioned as the flagship of the brand’s display. Other featured vehicles include the new Tayron, the Polo GTI Black Style, the limited-edition Polo Vivo 15 Edition, the 222kW Amarok, and the new Transporter.

Visitors can access a range of family-friendly activities, including simulator competitions, art sessions for children, and a VW merchandise shop offering branded memorabilia.

The VW commercial vehicles stand in the 4×4 Village will feature demonstrations of the brand’s off-road models. Highlights include the V6 Amarok navigating a purpose-built 4×4 obstacle course in the skidpan area.

“With something for everyone, from stylish hatchbacks to adventure ready-SUVs, our stand at the show will be a true reflection of what Volkswagen means to South African customers,” says Niels Wichmann, head of VW passenger cars brand.

“The brand will showcase the perfect blend of innovative technology, German-built quality and reliability that makes VW the people’s car brand. Whether you are seeking performance, practicality or adventure get ready to explore the very best of VW, built and designed for the local market.”