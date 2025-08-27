Suzuki gears up with cars, bikes and boats at FOM 2025

Photo courtesy Suzuki.

Suzuki will showcase the latest Swift and Jimny, the GSX-8R race bike, and the DF140 outboard motor at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami this weekend.

Suzuki Auto South Africa will showcase a wide variety of transport in this year’s Festival of Motoring (FOM), scheduled from 29 to 31 August at the Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, South Africa.

The company’s main display will be located in the Main Pits, where it will present models like the Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Baleno. A converted Eeco van will serve coffee to visitors, who can view the fourth-generation Swift on display.

Launched late last year, the new Swift has become one of Suzuki’s strongest sellers. The model is equipped with a 1.2-litre engine, safety technology, and is designed to balance performance with fuel efficiency and handling.

Visitors can book high-speed passenger laps in selected Suzuki models, including the Swift Sport and Swift GLX. These models were previously entered in the 2025 Simola Hill Climb. The Fronx and Baleno will be available for track demonstrations during the event.

At the Upper Pits, Suzuki will feature an accessorised Swift and a Fronx fitted with styling enhancements, protective equipment, and performance components.

Suzuki Motorcycles will present its two-wheeled range, including the Avenis 125cc scooter and the Hayabusa 1,300cc. The GSX-8R Cup race bike, which debuted locally at the 2025 Simola Hill Climb, will be on display at FOM for the first time.

The GSX-8R Cup series will use race-prepared motorcycles similar to production versions. The series will initially be held in Gauteng, with plans to expand depending on demand. Entry costs are structured to remain accessible, with a new motorcycle priced from R190,000 and tyre use limited to one set per round.

Suzuki Marine will join the exhibition for 2025, presenting the DF140 four-stroke outboard motor alongside a Suzumar inflatable boat package.

On the handling track, Suzuki will operate a self-drive circuit where visitors can test drive models including the Baleno, Celerio, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny 5-door and the latest Swift. A 4×4 course will be available, where attendees can experience the Jimny 5-door in off-road conditions.

“The Festival of Motoring is always a highlight on our calendar because it’s such a fun, hands-on way for people to experience the Suzuki Lifestyle and all that it has to offer,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“We’ve been part of this fantastic event since it began in 2016, and this year we are bringing one of our biggest and most diverse line-ups yet – from the award-winning Swift and adventure-ready Jimny to an exciting display of high-performance motorcycles and outboard motors. We can’t wait to share the unfiltered Suzuki experience with visitors and look forward to welcoming everyone to our stands at Kyalami.”