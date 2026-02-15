Used car sales surge

Photo courtesy AutoTrader.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The total market recorded more than 34,000 used vehicle sales in January 2026, of which more than one in 10 were Ford models.

The Ford Ranger led South Africa’s second-hand market in January 2026. Data from AutoTrader has revealed that 2,069 units were sold, a 6.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The Toyota Hilux followed in second place with 1,604 units sold, up 6.2% YoY.

The used car market has shown notable month-on-month (MoM) and YoY growth. A total of 34,452 vehicles were sold in January, significantly more than December 2025 (30,742) and January 2025 (30,961). This represents a strong MoM increase of 12.07% and a YoY increase of 11.28%.

The cumulative value of used car sales reached R14.32-billion in January. This is up 11.05% MoM from R12.89-billion in December 2025 and 13.8% YoY from R12.59-billion in January 2025.

The most popular brands remain unchanged, with Toyota maintaining its enviable position as the best-selling automaker on the South African used car market. A total of 5,876 vehicles were sold, up from December 2025 (5,039) and January 2025 (5,330). As has been the case for several months, Toyota accounts for 40% of the top 10 best-selling used cars, highlighting the marque’s strong hold on the local used car market.

Volkswagen, in second place, registered 4,733 units, while Ford delivered 3,577 (with more than 50% of those being the Ranger).

The average used vehicle price was R416,082, down from R419,537 in December 2025 but up from R406,693 a year earlier. Average mileage declined to 70,938km in January 2026, down from 72,433km in December and 74,041km in January 2025.

“January’s performance shows just how resilient and adaptable the South African used car market has become,” said George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. “Starting the year with double-digit month-on-month and year-on-year growth, especially off a strong 2025 base, is a clear signal of sustained consumer demand.

“What’s particularly encouraging is the breadth of this growth, from trusted stalwarts like Toyota and Ford to rapidly rising brands such as Hyundai and Suzuki. Buyers are clearly balancing dependability with affordability, and that shift towards value-driven models bodes well for a healthy, active used car market in 2026.”

Photo courtesy AutoTrader.

Toyota recorded one of the highest MoM increases, up 17% compared to December 2025, and 10% YoY. However, Suzuki saw the greatest MoM improvement at 25%, while Korean brand Hyundai achieved the strongest YoY growth at 45%. The only brand to post an MoM decline was BMW, down 4% compared to December 2025, though it still managed a YoY increase of 5%. The biggest YoY declines came from Mercedes-Benz and Nissan, both decreasing by 10% YoY.

The Polo Vivo and Polo once again retained their strong positions, placing third and fourth, respectively.

Notably, none of the vehicles in the top 10 recorded a year-on-year decline, although some models surged ahead more than others. The Suzuki Swift, for example, has overtaken the long-standing fifth-place holder, the Toyota Fortuner, with 794 units sold and a 24.6% YoY increase. This indicates a growing trend of local consumers increasingly seeking out more compact and affordable used vehicles.

Further down the list, the Corolla Cross (7th place) climbed by 42.8% YoY to 651 units, while the Hyundai Grand i10 saw a remarkable 71.9% increase, rising from 320 units in January 2025 to 550 in January 2026.

Photo courtesy AutoTrader.

On a variant level, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 continues to lead the market, with 1,044 units sold. The Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI follows with 791, ahead of the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 (694) and the Ford Ranger XL (689). Rounding out the top five is the Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6, with 569 units sold.

Bakkies and compact hatchbacks continued to dominate South Africa’s used car market in January 2025, with the Ford Ranger firmly holding onto its top spot, the Toyota Hilux maintaining strong demand, and the Polo Vivo once again edging ahead of the Polo as a popular choice among urban buyers.

Second-hand vehicle sales in South Africa for January 2026:

Ranked by most sold Model Sold Count Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration year Average 1 Ford Ranger 2,069 R493,227 79,464 km 5 years-old 2 Toyota Hilux 1,604 R479,059 104,893 km 6 years-old 3 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1,389 R214,023 47,308 km 5 years-old 4 Volkswagen Polo 1,299 R269,709 69,862 km 4 years-old 5 Suzuki Swift 794 R208,767 36,066 km 3 years-old 6 Toyota Fortuner 708 R490,114 109,723 km 7 years-old 7 Toyota Corolla Cross 651 R384,163 29,463 km 3 years-old 8 Isuzu D-Max 558 R431,632 77,607 km 4 years-old 9 Hyundai Grand i10 550 R194,961 47,103 km 4 years-old 10 Toyota Starlet 494 R239,060 35,701 km 3 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data.