VW launches lineup for 2026

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen Indaba served as a pivotal platform for VWGA to outline its 2026 roadmap, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the recent Volkswagen Indaba in Kariega, Eastern Cape, VW confirmed three major additions to the South African market for 2026, balancing commercial utility, electrification, and lifestyle SUVs.

The models unveiled by Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA), although not yet launched, were:

Vivo Xpress (launching February 2026)

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is re-entering the urban delivery market to meet surging demand driven by e-commerce. It promises the following benefits:

Segment Leadership: The Vivo Xpress will be the only locally built model in the A0 City Van segment.

Design & Safety: It offers secure enclosed storage (no canopy needed) with optional Smash & Grab film or Window Guards. Access is optimized via side and rear doors.

Performance: Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L engine delivering a segment-leading 63kW.

Capability: A payload capacity of 490 kg.

Ownership: Includes a 3-year/120,000 km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty, with 15,000 km service intervals.

· Pricing for the Vivo Xpress 1.4l 63kW (Aluminium): R279 990

Caravelle eHybrid 4MOTION (launching mid-2026)

This launch marks a powerful move into electrification, reimagining the iconic “VW Bus” for an electric future. It incorporates:

PHEV Technology: Features a 19.7 kWh battery providing a purely electric range of up to 91 km.

Drive System: An electric all-wheel-drive system (one motor per axle) paired with a 1.5 TSI evo2 turbocharged engine.

Innovation: Standard Electric Stationary Air Conditioning allows the cabin to be cooled or heated via the battery while parked or charging, without using fuel.

Charging: Supports DC rapid charging (10% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes).

Second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc (launching second half of 2026)

The popular SUV returns with a significant tech and sustainability upgrade, including:

MQB evo Platform: Adopts “top-down” technology from the Tiguan, making it a pioneer in its class.

Sustainability: Approximately 20% of all plastics (up to 40 kg) are made from recycled materials.

Dimensions: It is 122 mm longer than its predecessor, increasing luggage capacity to 475 litres.

Premium Features: Includes an optional head-up display and 14-way ergoActive seats with a massage function in the R-Line trim.

The Volkswagen Tengo crossover will also be launched with the second-generation Polo Vivo and sixth-generation Polo.

The Volkswagen Indaba 2026 was set against the backdrop of the Kariega plant’s 75th anniversary of manufacturing in South Africa, celebrating a legacy of local production while confronting the modern challenges of a shifting automotive landscape.

During the Indaba, VWGA Chairperson and Managing Director, Martina Biene, issued a direct appeal to the South African government.

“I wrote a letter to the President prior to Christmas,” she said. “I mainly outlined that for us as VWGA, this year is crucial for getting an investment decision from VW head office for the next project that’s on the way. To get this investment decision, they look at the economics and the business case, but also, headquarters look at what happens in this country.

“Another non-negotiable they stressed is that we need to see some improvement in South African policies.”

She said that the local manufacturing sector was at a “crossroads”, primarily due to a stagnant domestic market and a lack of clear legislation for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

Specifically, Volkswagen called for a government response to the growing import of vehicles from Asia (China and India), which now represent a significant portion of the entry-level market. Biene emphasised that, while imports are part of a healthy economy, the current tax structures and delays in NEV policy implementation create an unlevel playing field that threatens the long-term feasibility of “Completely Knocked-Down” (CKD) plants like Kariega, which support significantly more local jobs than assembly-only operations.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.