Take out the tailored Tiguan

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The front grille sets the tone: sleek and modern, with sharp headlights that look as though they have been designed to slice through the air. The entire body of the Volkswagen Tiguan strikes a balance between practical squareness and aerodynamic charm. There are no excessive curves and no dramatic angles, only smooth proportions that are easy on the eye from every direction.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Stepping into the Tiguan feels very much like slipping into a finely tailored suit that fits perfectly without trying too hard. The interior may not demand attention, but it most certainly declares elegance. Soft, supple leather wraps the seats, offering comfort and support, even when the kilometres stretch on. In front of me, the dashboard was dominated by an 8-inch touchscreen, with a 9-inch unit available on higher trims, The crisp graphics give the cabin a modern, digital feel. Volkswagen’s MIB3 infotainment system feels entirely at ease in the 21st century, flanked by minimalist climate and audio controls that keep the cabin clean and uncluttered. Android Auto comes standard, and there is also an available Wi-Fi hotspot, making the Tiguan feel ready for anything.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Once on the move, the Tiguan surprises with just how engaging it can be. Power flows through an 8-speed automatic transmission that changes gears with a smoothness that makes every journey feel calm and composed.

Agility is one of the Tiguan’s secret talents. The steering offers just the right amount of feedback, which kept me connected to the road without feeling heavy. Ride quality is equally impressive. The suspension has been tuned to soak up bumps and imperfections with ease, striking a harmonious balance between firmness and comfort.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the Tiguan earns extra points with its generous space. It can comfortably seat four adults, almost like wearing a loose-fitting tailored suit that gives a bit of extra room to breathe. The front seats are well cushioned, with ample electric adjustment for the driver to find the perfect position, while the front passenger seat can be adjusted manually. The rear seats offer plenty of legroom, allowing even taller passengers to stretch out. Families will appreciate how easy it is to access the latch anchors for child seats, making installation a fuss-free experience.

When it comes to cargo, the Tiguan continues its practical streak. With the rear seats in place, the boot offers solid space, and it expands generously when the seats are folded down. Whether it is a beach weekend, a supermarket stock-up, or collecting tailored suits from the drycleaners, the Tiguan takes it all in stride.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety has clearly not been sacrificed. Standard driver-assistance features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. Higher trims add adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a surround-view camera system, providing extra confidence when manoeuvring or parking in tight spots.

Possibly my favourite aspect of the Tiguan is its fuel efficiency. During in-town driving, I managed an impressive 7.6 litres per 100 km, while highway driving dropped as low as 6.8 litres per 100 km. For a compact crossover with this much character, that is a rather enjoyable bonus.

*Pricing for the Volkswagen Tiguan starts at R664,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.