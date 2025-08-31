GWM expands Tank 300 range with Diesel 2WD

Photo courtesy GWM.

The new vehicle combines a 135kW engine and 3-tonne towing capacity, with a starting price of R649,900.

GWM South Africa has expanded its Tank 300 range with a new 2WD Diesel. The company says the vehicle combines the same design and diesel performance at a competitive price point.

The Tank 300 Diesel 2WD is equipped with a 2.4L turbo diesel engine producing 135kW and 480Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. This configuration provides pulling power suited to towing, loading, and long-distance driving.

It has the same 3-tonne braked towing capacity as the 4WD variant and a reported fuel consumption of 7.7L/100 km.

The vehicle is designed to manage gravel road driving. It features an NCAP frame, an electronic rear axle differential lock, a transparent chassis view, and an off-road thermal management mode.

Interior and comfort features

The model includes 6-way electric adjustment for the driver’s seat and 4-way electric adjustment for the front passenger. Rear passengers have a centre armrest, while synthetic leather upholstery and detailing contribute to the interior design.

Double-sealed doors, sound-insulated glass, and a fully enclosed engine bay are incorporated to reduce external noise. The vehicle includes dual-zone climate control and a cabin finish positioned in line with higher-end SUVs, combined with the 2.4L turbo diesel engine.

Technology and safety

The Tank 300 Diesel 2WD features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, supported by a 9-speaker sound system. A second 12.3-inch screen serves as the driver display. Automatic LED headlights and follow-me-home lighting are included.

The model has a 5-Star ANCAP rating and safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, 360° cameras, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and multiple airbags.

GWM Tank 300 Diesel pricing, availability and support

The GWM Tank 300 Diesel 2WD is available through GWM dealerships nationwide. It is offered in Mars red, white, grey, orange, or black.

Pricing:

2.4TD Luxury 2WD AT – R649,900.

2.4TD Super Lux 4WD AT – R699,900.

2.4TD Ultra Lux 4WD AT – R739,900.

Warranty and service plan:

7 Years / 200,000km warranty.

7 Years / unlimited km roadside assist.

7 Years / 75,000km service plan.

15,000km / 12-month service intervals.

* Visit the GWM website here.