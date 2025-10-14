New VW Transporter is ready for adventure

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is a Volkswagen Transporter to suit every taste and every terrain, from the bushveld to the boardroom, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Fresh from a few unforgettable days of dramatic landscapes and the occasional hog sightings in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, with the new Volkswagen Transporter. We arrived at VW offices in Johannesburg early Tuesday morning, anticipating the long-haul drive to Hoedspruit, via a lunch stop in Dullstroom. What we did not anticipate, is how adaptable and functional the Transporter is. Four of us loaded our luggage, laptop bags or backpacks and four cooler bags with ease into the boot. This meant that there was plenty of space in the cabin, so that some of us were able to catch up on work, while others caught a nap or two. Obviously not the driver.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has not so much improved the standard features as it has thrown in a lot. Expect LED headlights (with Light Assist, of course), an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold (no more dramatic hill starts), a 12-inch Digital Cockpit, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel, Keyless Start, rain sensor, Lane Assist, Front Assist emergency braking, and a dynamic road sign display.

All controls and displays are arranged for maximum visibility and minimal faffing about. The Digital Cockpit is joined by a touchscreen infotainment centre, both angled just right for ease of use and quick glances between dodging potholes, and there were many of those.

The electronic parking brake has packed its bags and moved up to the dash panel, which means there is more legroom and better access through to the rear (depending on the derivative). The automatic gearbox now features a steering column-mounted selector, which can be confused with an indicator column. There are also enough nooks and crannies for all the bits, bobs, biltong and binoculars.

The roadholding of the Transporter is solid, even in a cloudburst we experienced, and at high speeds. It is a versatile vehicle that can be used to transport a soccer team, go camping with the extended family, or escape the office to work in peace.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Transporter offers more space, a higher payload and a greater towing capacity. Payload has increased to a hefty 1.33 tonnes and, if that is not enough, it will pull a trailer weighing up to 2.8 tonnes (braked). The previous model only managed 2.5 tonnes.

The new Transporter is available in three body styles: Panel Van, Kombi, and Crew Bus. The Panel Van and Kombi arrived in South Africa in September 2025. The Crew Bus and Kombi Style are set to make their grand entrance in October 2026.

*Pricing is as follows:

Panel Van 2.0 TDI 81kW 4×2 Panel Van Manual LWB R770,000 Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Basic Auto SWB (8-seater) R1,081,700 Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Commerce Auto SWB (8-seater) R1,055,200 Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Life Auto SWB (8-seater) R1,116,845 Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 EDITION Auto SWB (8-seater) R1,167,400

The Volkswagen Transporter range warranty plans follow:

Panel Van: 2–year/unlimited km manufacturer warranty, 3-year/60,000km EasyDrive Service Plan, 15,000km service intervals and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Crew Bus: 2–year/unlimited km manufacturer warranty, 3-year/60,000km EasyDrive Service Plan, 15,000km service intervals and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Kombi: 3-year/120,000km manufacturer warranty, 5-year/60,000km EasyDrive maintenance plan, 15,000km service intervals and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.