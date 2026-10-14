Vodacom squeezes more from towers

Photo by Marcus Mckay on Unsplash.

A new antenna system aims to deliver faster downloads, smoother streaming and more reliable mobile connections, writes JASON BANNIER.

Vodacom has tested a compact antenna system in South Africa that could improve 4G and 5G performance in areas with high demand for mobile data.

The technology uses Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output), which allows mobile towers to send and receive multiple data signals simultaneously through numerous antennas. This helps networks serve more users at once, while the compact design allows Vodacom to increase capacity at existing mobile network sites where space is limited.

Vodacom conducted the trial in partnership with Nokia in the Western Cape. The successful testing demonstrated that the integrated passive-active antenna solution can be deployed at existing network sites where physical or structural constraints make conventional expansion difficult.

Vodacom plans to deploy the technology at existing network sites where additional capacity is needed. The upgrade is intended to make more efficient use of existing infrastructure and improve network performance for customers.

According to the mobile operator, this forms part of a continued investment in building a more resilient, efficient and future-ready network that enables more people to benefit from reliable, high-quality connectivity.

“As demand for mobile data continues to grow, we need to continuously evolve our network to deliver the quality and consistency of experience our customers expect,” says Beverly Ngwenya, Vodacom SA technology director. “Innovations like this allow us to enhance our network in smarter and more efficient ways, ensuring it is ready to support customers’ changing connectivity needs. Ultimately, this is about continuing to invest in the quality and resilience of our network and delivering on our purpose to connect for a better future.”

The system supports dual-band Massive MIMO across the 2,600MHz and 3,500MHz spectrum bands. This could allow Vodacom to use the available spectrum more efficiently and increase network capacity where demand is highest, particularly in urban areas where limited space can make conventional network expansion difficult.

The deployment forms part of Vodacom’s ongoing network investment programme, aimed at expanding capacity, improving reliability and meeting growing demand for mobile connectivity in SA.