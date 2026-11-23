Photo courtesy MyMapcodes.

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Free tools from a South African website help users navigate to precise destinations and record positions without mobile signal, writes JASON BANNIER.

A farm gate, a hiking trail or the spot where a car has broken down may not have a street address. However, these places can still be pinpointed using a mapcode, a short combination of letters and numbers.

Johannesburg-based MyMapcodes.com has launched four free tools for recording and sharing precise locations. The features include an off-road navigation compass, photographs stamped with mapcodes and a way to generate codes without mobile reception.

According to the company, mapcodes are typically four to seven characters long and can pinpoint a position to within a few metres, with a high-precision version offering centimetre-level accuracy.

Unlike conventional street addresses, mapcodes can identify specific points such as delivery entrances, visitors’ parking bays, market stalls and places in informal settlements.

“The number one comment I always get is: why can’t I just send a location pin instead?” says Leon Schnell, MyMapcodes.com founder. “You can. But you cannot share a location pin telephonically. Or on a poster or business card. And the ramifications are far-reaching for government, business and consumers.”

The company provides the following details about the four new tools:

Take Photo: Users can take a photograph directly from the website’s homepage and have a mapcode imprinted on the image, allowing them to identify where the photograph was taken.

Users can take a photograph directly from the website’s homepage and have a mapcode imprinted on the image, allowing them to identify where the photograph was taken. Off-road navigation: An off-road compass guides users towards their destination when the road ends, whether that is a market stall, a specific point on a hiking trail or beach, or a delivery entrance.

An off-road compass guides users towards their destination when the road ends, whether that is a market stall, a specific point on a hiking trail or beach, or a delivery entrance. Find your mapcode offline: Users can install a free web app on their phone or tablet to generate mapcodes without cellular signal or mobile data. The location can be shared via SMS, voice or other channels once signal returns.

Users can install a free web app on their phone or tablet to generate mapcodes without cellular signal or mobile data. The location can be shared via SMS, voice or other channels once signal returns. Choose your navigation app: Every mapcode shared from MyMapcodes.com includes a link allowing recipients to choose their preferred navigation app, select how they want to travel, view the location on a map or get directions.

MyMapcodes.com uses the Mapcode Foundation’s open-source libraries. Schnell started the website in 2019, and all four tools are available free without requiring an account.

* Visit the MyMapcodes.com website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.