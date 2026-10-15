Rubrik opens security tools to AI agents

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A new connector lets teams reuse recovery workflows while controlling which functions automated assistants can access, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Rubrik, a security and AI operations company, has launched a software connector that gives AI agents access to security information to help organisations respond to serious incidents. These agents are AI programs that can work through a task in several steps, drawing on information and using tools along the way.

The connector, Rubrik MCP, uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard for connecting AI programs to external tools and data. Through this connection, agents can access Rubrik’s insights into an organisation’s data, user identities and applications.

The launch expands Rubrik AI and combines AI models from Anthropic with Rubrik’s security expertise and controls to support complex incident response tasks.

“We are seeing rapid growth with AI, and the addition of Rubrik MCP transforms security operations by seamlessly connecting customer AI agents directly into Rubrik’s rich telemetry and governance framework,” says Arvind Nithrakashyap, Rubrik co-founder and chief technology officer.

“Cyber threats accelerate at machine speed, and we are helping our customers use AI to maintain complete visibility and control across complex enterprise environments.”

Mpho Mongalo, Datacentrix senior backup specialist, says: “Rubrik AI has honestly made my life so much easier. Mornings used to be a drag, spent hunting through pages of failure logs to figure out what went wrong overnight. Now, I just open Rubrik and get an instant, clear summary that explains exactly why a backup failed and how to fix it.”

According to Rubrik, the connector gives agents access to functions available through Rubrik Security Cloud, subject to configured permissions. Teams can save recovery or compliance workflows as reusable tools for compatible AI clients. Security measures include role-based access controls, configurable permissions and safeguards aligned with the OWASP MCP Top 10.

Rubrik AI connects to security information in Rubrik Security Cloud and controls for managing AI agents in Rubrik Agent Cloud. These connections allow organisations to automate tasks across data, user identities and applications, while overseeing how AI agents operate.

Rubrik developed the AI agent architecture in collaboration with Anthropic’s teams. According to Rubrik, the collaboration reduced response times and improved the efficiency of reasoning through tasks involving several steps.