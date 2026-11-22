Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Mauritius Telecom and Ziaad Suleman, SVP Cassava Technologies for South Africa and Botswana. Photo supplied.

AI factories are filling faster than expected, as Cassava seeks to bring more computing work to Africa, writes JASON BANNIER.

Cassava Technologies is pursuing an ambition to deploy 40,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) across Africa by 2030, but the group says the equipment must serve African customers rather than satisfy a numerical target.

“There’s no point in just having the GPUs for the sake of it if that’s not relevant to the context of what you’re serving,” Ziaad Suleman, Cassava CEO for South Africa and Botswana, told Gadget at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town last week.

The technology group is expanding its network of AI factories, which provide the computing power needed to develop and operate artificial intelligence systems. Suleman said advances in technology could change how Cassava delivers that capacity over the coming years.

Africa Data Centres CEO Boyd Chislett outlined the infrastructure required to support further AI development across the continent during a panel discussion at the conference.

He said Cassava’s Cape Town AI factory had more than 2,000 GPUs, while accommodating 40,000 processors would require over 100MW of data-centre capacity. A deployment of that size, he said, would still be relatively small compared with major installations in the United States.

Originally developed for computer graphics, GPUs have become central to artificial intelligence because they can perform large numbers of calculations simultaneously. Cassava’s expansion follows an announcement at Africa Tech Festival in 2025 , when founder and chairman Strive Masiyiwa discussed plans to distribute 12,000 Nvidia GPUs across five African facilities.

The larger 40,000-GPU ambition provides a direction for further expansion, although Suleman said the number ultimately deployed will depend on customer requirements and advances in computing technology.

“We have a strategy, we have an aspiration,” he told Gadget. “We know where we want to go. Nobody knows what’s going to happen around the corner.”

Unexpected developments could affect the pace of expansion, while changes in processing technology may alter the equipment required to support AI workloads.

“Today we’re having a GPU discussion. Who knows what the next level of technology is that takes us sideways or in a different direction?”

Suleman said Cassava needs to remain responsive to the African market, investing in computing capabilities that customers can put to practical use rather than pursuing an inflexible deployment target.

Johannesburg expansion

A proposed AI factory in Johannesburg provides an example of the decisions involved in expanding Cassava’s computing capacity. The group previously outlined plans to establish a second South African facility within its existing Johannesburg data-centre footprint, where space is available for a 20MW installation. The project would extend Cassava’s infrastructure beyond the Nvidia-powered AI factory in Cape Town.

Demand for AI computing has developed more quickly than anticipated. Liquid C2 chief commercial officer Vinay Hiralall told Gadget that Cassava’s AI factories had reached capacity sooner than expected, prompting the group to consider further expansion.

“We expected a steady-state rollout over a period of time, but the rate at which AI is being run at the moment, no one would have expected this,” Hiralall said.

Despite that demand, the Johannesburg project has no confirmed construction or opening date. Suleman said Cassava hopes to advance the development within the next year, although funding, capacity and competing priorities will influence the timetable.

“We do want to do something in the next 12 months. But again, a number of competing interests, capacity, money, all of those types of things play out.”

He described the coming months as critical in determining progress. The next year represents an ambition to move the project forward, rather than a commitment to have the facility operational.

Making computing capacity count

Cassava is developing services intended to make computing power easier to access and more economical to use, reducing the need for customers to purchase expensive hardware.

An announcement in October detailed the deployment of Nvidia’s Nemotron AI models through Cassava’s AI Multi-Model Exchange, known as CAIMEx. The platform, introduced at Africa Tech Festival in 2025 , provides access to different AI models through a unified system. Nemotron supports reasoning and the use of software tools, including applications where AI agents complete tasks on behalf of users.

Cassava also announced a Token Optimiser designed to reuse information that an AI model has already processed, reducing unnecessary computing work. AI services commonly charge according to the amount of information processed, measured in units known as tokens. Reducing repeated processing can therefore help lower operating costs.

Suleman told Gadget that the cost of AI processing is a particular concern for African users. Students, researchers and smaller businesses have different financial resources from major enterprises, making affordability an important consideration.

“What we have to get right is the affordability of the tokenisation,” he said.

Cassava’s combination of connectivity, storage, computing infrastructure and AI services could help the group serve customers with different requirements and budgets.

Building with African partners

Cassava is using partnerships to expand computing infrastructure across different countries, allowing organisations to contribute specialist expertise and share investment requirements.

In September, Vodafone Business announced two partnerships involving Cassava in Egypt . One focuses on sovereign AI computing infrastructure, while a separate agreement involving engineering company Elsewedy Electric aims to establish a data-centre facility.

The latter project targets an initial 20MW of operational capacity within three years, with plans to expand to as much as 200MW.

The arrangements illustrate Cassava’s approach to major developments. Rather than finance and operate every component independently, the group works with companies that contribute telecommunications infrastructure, engineering expertise and other capabilities.

Suleman said such co-operation is important because major technology projects require substantial capital and specialist skills. He also addressed concerns about data ownership as African companies establish partnerships involving international providers.

“The data will always be owned by the owner of the data and never us,” he told Gadget.

Cassava provides infrastructure and additional services, while ownership of customer information remains with the individual or enterprise concerned, according to Suleman. The wider ambition is to give African businesses greater access to computing infrastructure while attracting workloads currently processed overseas and developing local technical expertise.

“What we have to do is trust each other and we have to work with trusted partners in order to make the opportunity bigger.”

The objective, he said, is to develop a balanced environment that services the end user.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.