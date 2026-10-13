Photo courtesy Sony.

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A new telephoto lens pairs image stabilisation with fast autofocus for wildlife and sport, writes NDABA BIKA.

Sony’s new FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS telephoto camera lens aims to offer photographers extended reach without the weight commonly associated with super-telephoto equipment. Designed for Sony’s full-frame Alpha E-mount cameras, the lens weighs approximately 654g and measures 164.5mm long.

The lens launched in South Africa last month (September 2026).

The zoom moves from a medium telephoto view at 100mm to a much tighter 400mm perspective. That range can help photographers frame birds, athletes, trains and aircraft from a distance. Telephoto compression can also make foreground and background elements appear closer together, creating distinctive landscape compositions.

An optional SEL20TC 2x teleconverter extends the maximum focal length to 800mm. Using the same combination in APS-C mode provides a 1,200mm full-frame equivalent field of view for subjects requiring even greater reach.

The optical design uses two extra-low dispersion glass elements and two aspherical elements to reduce colour bleeding and other aberrations across the zoom range. A nine-blade circular aperture and optimised spherical aberration are designed to produce smooth background blur.

Close-up capability includes a minimum focusing distance of 0.86m at the telephoto end and 1.13m at the wide end, with maximum magnification of 0.41x. These specifications support photographs of nearby flowers and insects alongside conventional long-distance subjects.

Dual linear motors aim to provide fast, precise and quiet autofocus for still images and video. When paired with the Sony α9 III, the lens supports continuous shooting with autofocus and auto-exposure tracking at up to approximately 120 frames per second, although performance can vary according to shooting conditions.

Built-in Optical SteadyShot reduces camera shake during handheld photography. The lens features Active Mode and co-ordinated stabilisation control on compatible camera bodies, along with breathing compensation to correct changes in the angle of view caused by focus shifts during video recording.

Physical controls include a customisable focus-hold button, a combined focus-mode and focus-range switch and a zoom-lock switch. A dust- and moisture-resistant design provides added protection outdoors, although Sony does not describe the lens as completely sealed against dust or water droplets. The supplied lens hood helps reduce flare and ghosting.

The Sony FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS has a recommended retail price of R17,999.

* Visit the Sony website here.

* Ndaba Bika is writer and contributor for Gadget.

