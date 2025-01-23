Not your grandma’s smartphone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Vivo X200 Pro launched in South Africa this week, startling media with both the power of the camera and the price of the device, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The new Vivo X200 Pro handset, launched in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, is aiming to revolutionise smartphone photography. It introduces major improvements to the Vivo Zeiss co-engineered imaging system, combining advanced hardware and cutting-edge software to offer a wide range of photographic possibilities.

This smartphone features a 200 MP Zeiss telephoto camera that greatly elevates long-distance photography, enabling users to capture fine details, even in difficult lighting. The 1/1.4-inch sensor and floating periscope system bring distant subjects into sharp focus.

The Vivo X200 Pro unveils an enhanced super landscape mode, which combines essential photography tools to help users capture the breathtaking beauty of starry skies, moonlit vistas, and vibrant sunsets, with automatic enhancements. New Atmospheric Style and Soft Style presets deliver professional-quality landscape tones without the need for extra filters.

Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship platform, the Vivo X200 Pro features a second-generation All Big Core CPU that prioritises energy efficiency while delivering performance for demanding tasks. Paired with a 12-core flagship GPU, the device claims an unparalleled mobile gaming experience.

Vivo go-to-market manager Jay Zhang said at the launch that the Vivo X200 Pro has a battery life of 8 ¼ days with active use, thanks to notable improvements to its battery system. These include 3rd-gen silicon anode technology for enhanced capacity and a semi-solid battery for reliable performance, in normal and cold temperatures. Equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, and 30W wireless FlashCharge, it offers users great charging flexibility.

Photo courtesy Vivo

At a price of R39,999, the Vivo X200 Pro is undeniably expensive, making it a less attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Vivo South Africa general manager Tony Shi told Gadget that Vivo had brought out the high-end phone at the request of network partners, like Vodacom, for premium customers.

However, while it offers impressive features, such as a high-end camera system and fast charging capabilities, the steep price tag may not justify the value for many users, especially when compared to other flagship devices that offer similar performance at a lower cost. The premium price also places it in direct competition with other top-tier smartphones that may provide more well-rounded features, such as better software support or a more refined user experience.