New camera features widest Instax lens

Fujifilm’s new Instax Wide Evo allows images to be taken at the standard width or in Wide Angle Mode.

Fujifilm South Africa's new Instax Wide Evo hybrid camera features the widest lens on any Instax instant camera, at 15.67mm (F2.4). Images can be taken at the standard width or in Wide Angle Mode.

The Instax Wide Evo will be available in South Africa at the start of February 2025, with the retail price still to be determined.

Coming with an analogue look and feel, the Wide Evo’s hybrid format combines the satisfaction of printing images on film directly from the camera alongside being able to digitally share, edit and store photo images. It includes a Print Crank on the side, which needs to be turned for an image to print.

Images stored on a user’s smartphone can be printed with the Wide Evo using the free smartphone app. All printing is done in a wide format on Instax Wide instant film (sold separately), which is double the size of regular Instax Mini film.

The Wide Evo sits on top of the Instax line-up alongside its little brother – the popular Instax Mini Evo. And like the Instax Mini Evo before it, the new camera also features ten lens effects (Light Leak, Vignette, Colour Shift, etc.) and 10 film effect options (Sepia, Monochrome, Amber, etc.), offering 100 different combinations. However, the Wide Evo features Degree Control, which allows users to determine the degree to which each lens effect is applied to their image.

Five Film Styles are available for image customisation, including a cinematic look with black bars across the top and bottom of the image, a classic film strip look, a traditional date/time stamp format, a retro contact sheet look, or a vintage collodion process effect.

The Wide Evo can capture images at close to 16MP, the first to do so in the Instax line-up, recording on internal storage which can be expanded via MicroSD card. There is a 3.5-inch LCD monitor on the back of the camera to allow users to select images, add effects, edit, print and adjust image settings, supported by a built-in Lithium-Ion battery which enables the camera to print in the region of 100 images per charge.

The Instax Wide Evo smartphone app offers the newly introduced Discover Feed. The feed allows the user to view images uploaded by other Wide Evo users in a photo gallery format and apply these lens, film and degree effects plus film style settings to their own images.

New Instax Wide Brushed Metallics instant film

Apart from the regular white and black bordered Instax Wide film, there is also a new film arriving. Instax Wide Brushed Metallics instant film pack features a metallic, dark gradient border. Available in a 10-exposure pack, the film is compatible with all Instax Wide instant cameras, the Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer and the Wide Evo.