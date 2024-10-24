Venom takes on his creator

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Marvel’s ‘The Last Dance’, the symbiote Venom and his host Eddie Brock fight a new cosmic threat.

In the Marvel superhero movie Venom: The Last Dance, protagonist Eddie Brock, together with his symbiotic alien Venom, face their fiercest opponent: the creator of all symbiotes, Knull. Already on the run from earthly forces, the duo now finds themselves pursued by the cosmic supervillain, whose immense power poses an existential threat.

The Knull possesses the ability to control darkness, create and manipulate symbiotes, and forge powerful weapons like the Necrosword. As the god of the abyss, he commands a vast hive mind of symbiote agents, allowing him to control them across great distances. His mastery over symbiotes enables him to enhance their powers, creating living weapons and spreading his influence throughout the universe.

Last dance and cast

The new film is a sequel to Let There Be Carnage (2021), and is the final movie in the Venom series.

Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock and Venom. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Juno Temple (Atonement), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), and Stephen Graham (Venom).

It is written by Hardy and Kelly Marcel; with Marcel also as the film’s director.

Where to watch

Venom: The Last Dance releases globally today (25 October 2024) and is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas.