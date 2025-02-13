New Cap America, new Hulk, new war

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, Sam Wilson takes flight to uncover the truth behind a sinister global plot, and faces a new menace: the Red Hulk.

Brave New World is the fourth instalment in the Captain America film series, a continuation of the television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), and the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is based on Marvel Comics and is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (14 February 2025).

Wilson vs Ross

In Captain America: Civil War (2016), Chris Evans, the original Captain America, hands his iconic shield to Wilson, who later takes up the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In Brave New World, Wilson upholds the legacy of the star-spangled hero while confronting new adversaries.

One of these new opponents is US president Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who can transform into Red Hulk. According to Marvel, Red Hulk possesses superhuman strength, stamina and durability. He can regenerate from serious injuries within minutes. When angry, his skin generates intense heat.

Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah. The movie stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson alongside Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. The cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tim Blake Nelson.