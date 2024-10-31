New SF film explores dystopian Cape Town

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In The Fix, a Showmax Original movie that began streaming yesterday, a troubled young model, Ella, mutates into something “not human” after consuming an illicit drug at a party.

Played by Grace Van Dien, known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things, Ella realises her mutation may hold the key to humanity’s survival.

The science fiction movie, set in a dystopian future Cape Town shrouded in toxic air, follows Ella as she becomes the target of powerful factions vying to control the drug’s effects.

Eric O’Connors, the chairman of a pharma giant called Aethera, emerges as a key player in these intrigues, but he is not a cardboard cut-out villain. His company sells a cure for the toxic air that plagues the city, but the product is one which most cannot afford.

“The character was intriguing,” says Daniel Sharman (Fear The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), who plays O’Connor. “He’s a father and a businessman who has his own troubles as well as ferocious ambition, and yet a very strong moral code in some respects. I always like characters that have a lot of contradictions.”

Cast, director, and SA film industry development

Van Dien and Sharman are joined by Clancy Brown (John Wick 4, The Penguin). The cast also includes the following local stars: SAFTA nominee Keenan Arrison (Binnelanders), Nicole Fortuin (Alles Malan), Fleur du Cap winner Tafara Nyatsanza (Beast, Blood & Water), Young Artist Award winner Caleb Payne (The Kissing Booth, Warrior), Robyn Rossouw (Arendsvlei, Summertide) and Tina Redman (Ludik, Savage Beauty).

The Showmax Original is written and directed by Kelsey Egan. She says: “I think we should be developing projects for the international market to build a more sustainable local industry. We have a really strong service industry that’s been making movies for international audiences for decades: it’s something we’re really, really good at, but we’re reliant on international work coming to our shores to shoot.

“If the South African industry can develop a reputation for delivering original, commercially-viable work for international markets, we will hopefully be able to attract more international partners to produce more globally-minded projects. And a big part of this is raising awareness around South African talent.

“I wanted to provide an opportunity for gifted South Africa actors like Keenan, Tina, Robyn, Tafara and Nicole to co-star alongside our international cast, and enable our dynamite local crew to helm head of department roles that are often reserved for international crew on service jobs, to tell a globally relatable story.”

Nicola van Niekerk, Showmax’s acting head of content, says: “You’ve never seen a South African sci-fi/action/body horror/superhero origin story like The Fix.”

“Showmax has opened the floodgates to new types of stories here, and you can see the fun our filmmakers are having, making the types of projects they never imagined being possible on local TV.”

Where to watch

The Fix is streaming on Showmax.

Read about van Dien’s love for Cape Town, and SA film experience in today’s Stream of the Day here.