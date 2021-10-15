Venom: Let There Be Carnage — Out now in cinemas

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. He also battles with his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is showing now in cinemas in South Africa.