‘Vampire Survivors’ spin-off plays cards

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‘Vampire Crawlers’, releasing today, centres on turn-based card combos that build on each move.

A spin-off of Vampire Survivors shifts the original game’s escalation-focused design into a turn-based, card-driven format. The new title, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, releases today (21 April 2026).

The game introduces a system called as TurboTurn, where combat is built around sequencing cards in ascending mana order. Each card increases the effect of the next, allowing chains to grow in strength as players extend combinations using wildcard mechanics.

This approach replaces the continuous, real-time combat of Vampire Survivors with a structured system that still emphasises rapid scaling. Players can take time to plan each move or complete turns quickly, with the outcome calculated consistently regardless of pace.

Image courtesy Steam.

Progression centres on expanding a deck and strengthening abilities. Players can gain experience to unlock new cards, while dungeon exploration provides access to power-ups, customisation gems, and weapon evolutions. Summoned allies can be added to a deck, contributing additional effects that interact with existing card chains.

The game takes place in dungeon environments that focus on navigation and interaction. Levels include physical barriers, hidden items, and objects required to move between floors. Some areas shift beyond traditional dungeon settings, introducing more unconventional locations.

The studio positions Vampire Crawlers as part of a broader effort to explore spin-offs based on the design principles established in Vampire Survivors, including accessibility, replayability, and fast progression. Post-launch support is planned, with future updates expected to reflect player feedback after release.

Vampire Crawlers was revealed during an Xbox Partner Preview in November 2025 .

Where to play Vampire Crawlers

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors is available to play on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Mobile versions are planned to release later in 2026.