‘Forza Horizon 6’ headlines Xbox Game Pass 

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The Japan-set racing game is available now for Premium owners ahead of the launch next week.

Forza Horizon 6, a new entry in the acclaimed racing game series, is available in early access for Premium Edition owners from today (15 May 2026). The Standard Edition, which will be included with Xbox Game Pass, releases next week (19 May). The game is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Set in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 features the largest urban area in the series to date, including Tokyo City alongside rural regions, industrial districts, mountain roads, and diverse driving environments. The game has more than 550 licensed vehicles, ranging from modern performance cars to classic Japanese domestic market models.

These include the 2025 GR GT Prototype and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser featured on the cover art. Players who purchase any edition of the game or the Premium Upgrade before 19 May will receive an exclusive pre-tuned Ferrari J50 in-game. Forza Horizon 6 reintroduces Forza Edition cars with more extensive modifications, alongside a reworked vehicle roster and a new R Class category focused on track-oriented cars. View the full list of vehicles here .

Players begin as tourists and progress through the Horizon Festival by competing in races, completing discovery objectives, and collecting vehicles. The campaign can be played solo or in co-op multiplayer, with progression unlocking access to additional areas and events.

The game includes expanded customisation options for vehicles and player spaces. Players can purchase homes across Japan, create custom garages, apply body kits and window liveries, and build open-world events through the updated Horizon CoLab system.

Online features include Car Meets, Time Attack Circuits, Drag Meets, Spec Racing Championships, and returning multiplayer modes such as The Eliminator and Hide & Seek. Accessibility features include High Contrast Mode, Car Proximity Radar, AutoDrive, and support for American and British Sign Language in a planned post-launch update.

Where to play Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Early access is available now for Premium Edition owners, while the Standard Edition releases on 19 May 2026, including availability through Xbox Game Pass.