‘Dupery’ detective demo goes live

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A new game tasks players with uncovering a criminal syndicate through clues, questioning and conflicting information.

Dupery, a new investigation roguelite centred on social deduction and deception, has released a playable demo. Players can analyse clues, question suspects and piece together conflicting information to uncover hidden criminals.

The game, developed by Gilded Rune Games and published by Yogscast Games, will launch on PC via Steam later this year (2026).

The story follows a society infiltrated by a shadowy syndicate, with players investigating cases and interrogating citizens to identify those hiding within the organisation. Not everything uncovered can be trusted, forcing detectives to separate truth from deception while tracking hidden roles across each case.

Runs consist of procedurally-generated cases spread across multiple regions, each with distinct mechanics, rules and quirks. Players can build an understanding of how different roles behave, learning to spot inconsistencies, rule out impossibilities and slowly untangle what’s really going on.

Image courtesy Steam.

Runs culminate in a final challenge, where players attempt to identify and eliminate the syndicate leader based on everything they have learned. Every mistake carries consequences, balancing progress against risk.

“I only got five GCSEs, but there have been runs in Dupery which have made me feel like the cleverest man on the planet,” says Simon Byron, Yogscast Games MD. “It’s a brilliant twist on social deduction without the need to organise groups of players, yet a game which feels perfect for both playing solo or collaboratively in groups.”

Matthew Brebner, a developer at Gilded Rune Games, says: “We’ve loved getting Dupery to where it is. It really makes you feel like a true detective, without having to do all the paperwork, of course, and we’re excited to be working with Yogscast Games to bring it to a huge global audience.”

Where to play Dupery