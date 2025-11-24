Xbox goes alien with ‘Roadside Research’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The alien-run gas station sim will launch next year, joining several new titles and updates revealed during the November Xbox Partner Preview.

Roadside Research, a quirky alien-run gas station simulator game, has been announced to launch on Xbox. Featured during the November Xbox Partner Preview, the showcase also revealed several new titles and game updates.

These included Eminem taking on his own alter ego in a new Hitman mission, a masked warrior fighting demonic creatures in a gothic action-roguelike set in a ruined Paris, a deep-sea adventurer diving and battling creatures in a story-driven ocean game, and a chaotic first-person dungeon crawler where players combine deckbuilding with frantic monster encounters.

Roadside Research – Xbox release

Roadside Research will bring its comedic alien-undercover premise to Xbox. In the co-op simulator, players can operate a seemingly ordinary rural gas station while secretly gathering intelligence on human behaviour.

Tasks include restocking shelves, handling customers and keeping the station running smoothly without drawing unwanted attention. If players behave suspiciously or fail to blend in, government agents may intervene, jeopardising the mission.

Players can conduct operations together while investigating human activity. It arrives in the first quarter of 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, launching on day one through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Hitman: World of Assassination – new Eminem mission

A new Elusive Target mission for Hitman: World of Assassination was revealed during the showcase, featuring a distinctive collaboration with rapper Eminem. In this mission, Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating Slim Shady, depicted as a dangerous alter ego who has become a threat.

Eminem appears as himself in the storyline, requesting assistance after losing control of this fictional younger persona, offering a twist on the series’ established use of high-profile guest characters.

The mission will be available from 1 December 2025 as a time-limited contract, following the traditional Elusive Target format where players have a single chance to complete the objective.

Armatus – world-premiere

Armatus, a third-person action-roguelike, debuted with a world-premiere reveal. The game is set in a ruined Paris following a supernatural event known as The Vanishing. Players can assume the role of a masked warrior summoned to confront demonic entities across the decayed city, with each run presenting new challenges, combat encounters and narrative fragments within a gothic-horror atmosphere.

The game is scheduled to launch in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud. It will be included on day one via Xbox Game Pass.

Dave the Diver – Xbox launch and new DLC

Dave the Diver was released on Xbox during the event, expanding the audience for the underwater exploration and restaurant-management hybrid. The game allows players to dive into the Blue Hole during the day, catching fish and uncovering secrets, before running a sushi restaurant at night.

Its mix of light-hearted storytelling, progression loops and genre-blending gameplay has helped it develop a strong following since its initial launch.

Alongside the Xbox release, a new downloadable content (DLC) expansion titled In the Jungle was announced. The update shifts the setting to land-based exploration, where the main character travels through dense jungle environments, encounters new wildlife and faces a giant crocodile. The DLC arrives in early 2026.

Vampire Crawlers – game reveal

Vampire Crawlers was unveiled as a new title from the creators of Vampire Survivors, marking a shift from the studio’s top-down style into a first-person perspective. The game blends dungeon crawling with deckbuilding, where players assemble attack and ability combinations from familiar upgrades such as the whip, garlic and Bible. Runs are designed to be fast-paced and unpredictable, retaining the chaotic charm associated with the developer’s earlier work.

The title will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

007: First Light – new trailer and release date

A new trailer for 007: First Light was shown during the event, spotlighting its emphasis on high-speed vehicle action. The footage provided a first look at the Aston Martin Valhalla, equipped with weaponry consistent with the gadget-heavy legacy of the James Bond franchise.

The game focuses on a younger Bond and appears to combine cinematic driving sequences with action-oriented missions. 007: First Light is set to launch on 27 March 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC.

CloverPit – available now

CloverPit received a release announcement and is available now. The roguelite centres on a slot-machine mechanic where every spin influences the player’s chance of survival, offering unusual rewards, escalating risks and permadeath consequences. Each run differs significantly due to its unpredictable item combinations and randomised challenges.

The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and is included on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium tiers.

Crowsworn – new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for Crowsworn was shown, highlighting fast traversal, varied combat and metroidvania-style structure. Players can explore the cursed land of Fearanndal, encountering monsters, uncovering secrets and unlocking abilities that expand movement options.

The presentation emphasised the game’s stylised art direction and polished animations. Crowsworn will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Echo Generation 2 – sequel announced

Echo Generation 2 was announced as a sequel to the voxel-art supernatural adventure. The new instalment maintains the series’ turn-based combat and eerie suburban tone while introducing expanded environments, additional enemy types and inspiration from classic 1980s and 1990s genre films.

The game will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, with availability on Game Pass at release.

Erosion – world-premiere

Erosion made its world premiere with a trailer showcasing its distinctive time-jump mechanic. The isometric action game is set in a stylish voxel western where death advances the story forward by ten years, changing characters, environments and available opportunities.

The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and will enter Xbox Game Preview on PC in spring 2026.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu – new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu highlighted its co-operative horror elements. Players can control a team of explorers navigating a dangerous coastline filled with jungles, ruins and supernatural threats inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s work.

The shifting perspectives and environmental tension emphasise teamwork and communication. The game is scheduled for release in summer 2026 on Xbox Series X|S.

Raji: Kaliyuga – sequel revealed

Raji: Kaliyuga was announced as a sequel to the Raji: An Ancient Epic. Set six years after the original, the sequel transitions the series into full third-person action-adventure gameplay, with players controlling both Raji and her brother Darsh in a narrative involving cosmic forces and mythological conflict.

The game will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Reanimal – new trailer

Reanimal appeared with a new trailer that showcased its dark co-op horror design. Developed by the creators of Little Nightmares, the title follows a brother and sister attempting to rescue missing friends while navigating a distorted version of their home, encountering monstrous creatures and environmental puzzles.

It will launch in February 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and a playable demo is available now.

Tides of Annihilation – extended gameplay reveal

A detailed gameplay reveal for Tides of Annihilation was shown, including a full boss battle that demonstrated multidimensional combat abilities and cinematic transitions. The protagonist, Gwendolyn, faces a giant winged creature while shifting through alternate realities, highlighting the game’s blend of fantasy themes and fast-paced action.

The game is in development for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, with a release date to be announced.

Total Chaos – release

Total Chaos received a shadow-drop launch. The first-person survival horror title focuses on scavenging, crafting and navigating an eerie environment filled with hostile creatures and hidden narrative elements. The trailer emphasised tense exploration and atmospheric design.

The game is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud, and is included with Game Pass Ultimate.

Zoopunk – new trailer

Zoopunk debuted a new trailer featuring anthropomorphic animals wielding traditional weapons in a sky-faring world. The footage showcased fast-paced third-person combat, acrobatic moves and a storyline centred on the search for a mysterious artefact called the Spark.

The game is slated for release in 2027 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC and Xbox Cloud.