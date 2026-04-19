‘He Who Watches’ gets closer to release

A new trailer for the puzzle game confirms a publisher and showcases gravity-shifting gameplay.

A new announcement trailer for He Who Watches has confirmed that Draknek & Friends will publish the puzzle game on PC via Steam. The new video showcases a first-person experience built around shifting gravity and perspective.

He Who Watches, developed by solo creator Bobby Vanden under Danga Games, does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, the publishing partner confirmation signals a step closer to launch.

Gameplay centres on spatial reasoning, with players moving across walls and ceilings to solve environmental challenges. Every surface becomes part of the puzzle, requiring careful observation and unconventional thinking rather than traditional navigation.

Armed with a bow and a single arrow, players interact with the environment to trigger mechanisms and open paths deeper into a labyrinth. The bow functions as a tool rather than a weapon, supporting puzzles that demand experimentation. More than 100 handcrafted puzzles expand on this concept, introducing new ideas that increase in complexity.

The game takes place within a vast labyrinth built around a slumbering ancient god, where movement across surfaces reshapes how puzzles are approached. Progress depends on rethinking perspective, which can require players to view the same space in entirely different ways to uncover solutions.

“We’re a niche indie publisher with a very tight focus on ‘thinky’ puzzle games – our catalogue includes Spooky Express, LOK Digital, A Monster’s Expedition and A Good Snowman is Hard to Build,” said Dan Pearson, Draknek & Friends head of marketing.

“We’re really very proud of He Who Watches – Bobby has tapped into something fantastic here and we can’t wait for you to try it. The wall and ceiling walking premise is absolutely unique in the genre, Bobby is one to watch.”

“We’re thrilled to have secured He Who Watches for publishing,” said Alan Hazelden, Draknek & Friends founder. “The game obviously appeals to the puzzle sickos in all of us, but it also represents new ground for Draknek & Friends. This is the first time we’ve published a first-person game with such three-dimensional puzzles, and we’re really excited for it. I can’t wait to get Bobby’s work into players’ hands.”

Vanden said: “He Who Watches has been a labour of love for quite a few years now, and I cannot wait for people to play it. It’s been so great to have some real experts in the genre help to finally get it out the door.”