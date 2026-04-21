Lana Del Rey sings ‘007 First Light’ theme

The title sequence for the new James Bond game was unveiled during the BAFTA Game Awards last week.

The title song for 007 First Light, a new James Bond game, features multi-platinum selling and award-winning singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. The track was written and composed by Del Rey and David Arnold, marking the composer’s return to the Bond franchise.

The sequence was revealed during the BAFTA Game Awards ceremony in London last week (17 April 2026).

007 First Light, developed and published by IO Interactive (Hitman) in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, will release next month (27 May). The game features a reimagined origin story of James Bond , a still inexperienced and sometimes reckless agent, as he takes his first steps into the world of espionage.

The title sequence follows the Bond franchise’s long-lived tradition of the opening credits showcasing the game’s motifs and identity. The music aims to set the tone for Bond’s reimagined origin story with a modern yet classic flair. Built around striking visuals and a rich cinematic atmosphere, it aims to bring together the main themes of James Bond’s journey in the game, as he enters the world of espionage.

Anchored by Del Rey and Arnold’s title song, the sequence aims to honour James Bond’s return to gaming after more than 13 years.

IO Interactive has released a fourth episode of its YouTube series Beyond the Light , focusing on the game’s soundtrack. The video includes interviews with Dominic Vega, missions and audio director for 007 First Light, and The Flight, the composer duo behind the score of 007 First Light. In the interviews, the speakers dive into the distinct opportunity of working on the Bond franchise and share how they came up with the music that has been created for 007’s new era in gaming.

Where to play 007 First Light?

007 First Light will be available from 27 May 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch later this year on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders are available.