Let It Die lives again

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The sequel to the 2016 game, set hundreds of years after the original, is now out on PC – for free

The survival-action game Deathverse: Let it Die has launched for free for PCs.

Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, released in 2016, Deathverse follows the remnants of humanity as they battle it out for fame and fortune on a twisted, bloody television show. Players can launch into 16-player matches with highly customisable characters, and wield their deadly weapon of choice in this free-for-all, PvPvE melee brawl.

Just remember, only one star will make it out of the arena.



Kicking things off in Season 1, the fearsome Hunters enter the fray to spice up the fight in both Ranked and Exhibition matches. These Hunters will be gradually introduced one-by-one, through the month of October, and go on rotation afterward. In November, players will have another weapon in their arsenal, the Twin Knives. November will also see the release of the Let it Die Collection Vol.1, featuring customization items inspired by Let It Die. NVIDIA GeForce NOW support will be added at a later date.



* For more info, check out the website at https://deathverse.com/en/