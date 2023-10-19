EA Sports NHL 24 delivers intensity of hockey

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New gameplay features include an Exhaust Engine, Physics-Based Contact and expanded cross-play.

EA Sports NHL 24 is now available worldwide on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.

Fueled by Electronic Arts’ Frostbite engine, the new Exhaust Engine introduces Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems for lifelike hockey intensity that bring the rush and fatigue of on-ice high-pressure to life. The revamped NHL 24 Physics-Based Contact mechanics offers realistic player contact and body checks, elevating the feel of the gameplay experience.

“Hockey fans cherish the sport’s raw intensity. This year, with new features like the Exhaust Engine and Physics-Based Contact, we’re capturing that essence,” said Mike Inglehart, creative director at EA Vancouver. “NHL 24 allows players to feel the thrill of the sport, and we’re eager for fans to experience its gritty physicality.”

NHL 24 is packed with new features including: