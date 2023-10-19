Stream of the Day
EA Sports NHL 24 delivers intensity of hockey
New gameplay features include an Exhaust Engine, Physics-Based Contact and expanded cross-play.
EA Sports NHL 24 is now available worldwide on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
Fueled by Electronic Arts’ Frostbite engine, the new Exhaust Engine introduces Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems for lifelike hockey intensity that bring the rush and fatigue of on-ice high-pressure to life. The revamped NHL 24 Physics-Based Contact mechanics offers realistic player contact and body checks, elevating the feel of the gameplay experience.
“Hockey fans cherish the sport’s raw intensity. This year, with new features like the Exhaust Engine and Physics-Based Contact, we’re capturing that essence,” said Mike Inglehart, creative director at EA Vancouver. “NHL 24 allows players to feel the thrill of the sport, and we’re eager for fans to experience its gritty physicality.”
NHL 24 is packed with new features including:
- Completely Revamped Gameplay Experience: EA Sports NHL has never felt this intense, with all-new gameplay mechanics that dial up the pressure, physicality, and control of authentic on-ice action. The brand-new Exhaust Engine – powered by Frostbite – includes the Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems, rewarding extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game. Players can pass anywhere at any time with Vision Passing and Total Control Skill Moves makes using highlight-reel moves more intuitive and accessible.
- The Most Dynamic World of Chel Yet: Players will be able to connect in more ways than ever before with enhanced Cross-Play‡, which will lead to better matchmaking to players across platforms. Improvements to Creation Zone will give players more customization, while an update to the EASHL Playoffs introduces an authentic, streamlined do-or-die 16-game path to the title, allowing players to earn ranking points as they make their way through the bracket. NHL 24 also introduces World of Chel Battle Pass, and players can play their way through action-packed seasons at free and premium level.
- Experience Historic Hockey Moments in Hockey Ultimate Team: NHL 24 debuts HUT Moments, allowing players to recreate, share, and track iconic hockey plays using a real-time system that updates player progress based on items, teams and on-ice actions. NHL 24 also introduces a new real-time objective-tracking system, enabling players to keep active track of their objectives and stay focused on the exciting on-ice action.
- Modernized Presentation: With NHL 24, players will experience deeper on-ice immersion through the inclusion of Flex Moments, providing 75+ new goal celebrations, camera angles, lighting and customizable celebration controls that will allow players to map their celebration to their controller. NHL 24 features enhanced crowd reactions to bring to life the intensity of hockey, and Dynamic Rink Boards expand the augmented reality broadcast and communicate key on-ice moments.