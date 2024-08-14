‘Uglies’ unmasks superficial society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the science-fiction movie where receiving cosmetic surgery is mandatory, a young girl rebels against the standards of beauty.

The upcoming science-fiction movie Uglies takes place in a world where cosmetic surgery at age 16 is mandatory to achieve societal ideals of beauty. The story follows Tally Youngblood as she navigates a world obsessed with appearance, ultimately finding herself at the centre of a rebellion against the enforced standards.

The movie acts as a commentary on modern-day pressures surrounding beauty and social media, emphasising the importance of inner beauty and self-acceptance. It maintains a sense of fun despite its dystopian setting.

Itis directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol (McG). Joey King (A Family Affair, The Kissing Booth) plays the protagonist, and executive produced the film.

The cast includes Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton), Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Charmin Lee (The 5th Wave), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black).

Uglies is based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 novel of the same name. He was closely involved in the production and is an executive producer.

The movie streams on Netflix from 13 September 2024.