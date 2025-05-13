Travellers to get self-drive Ubers globally 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Autonomous Robotaxis from WeRide are being launched in 15 cities outside the US and China through the Uber app.

Travellers in more cities will soon have the chance to experience autonomous rides through the Uber app, as Uber and WeRide expand their Robotaxi service to 15 new destinations outside the US and China over the next five years.

The move builds on the existing partnership between Uber, a global ride-hailing platform, and WeRide, a developer of autonomous vehicle technology, with the aim of advancing autonomous mobility and accelerating technological innovation in the sector.

The announcement follows a launch in Abu Dhabi and the upcoming rollout in Dubai. In the newly addded cities, WeRide’s Robotaxi services are available through the Uber app, and Uber is responsible for fleet operations.

Photo courtesy WeRide.

“We are excited to take our partnership with Uber to new heights,” says said Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide. “Expanding into new cities across multiple continents reflects both companies’ confidence in our technology and our shared commitment to innovative, sustainable transportation solutions. This expansion aligns with WeRide’s ambitious strategy for global growth – to make autonomous driving solutions more affordable and accessible to people worldwide.”

Photo courtesy WeRide.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, says: “Today’s announcement – one of the biggest partnerships of its kind ever announced – is a significant milestone towards realising the promise of autonomous mobility in more places around the world. By leveraging Uber’s global scale, operational expertise, and leading marketplace technology, we are thrilled to partner with cutting-edge AV companies like WeRide to help them commercialise their vehicles and bring the benefits of autonomy to more riders.”

Less detail has been provided on how Uber will deal with urgent requests for assistance from passengers in these vehicles when unusual situations occur. The Uber app is shockingly bad at addressing requests for assistance that are not part of its standard cookie-cutter options.