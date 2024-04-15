Uber Teens brings ride-hailing to youth

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Uber has tightened safety measures with the release a new product that provides transportation for 13–17-year-olds, writes JASON BANNIER.

Uber has released a product aimed at improving security for teens using the ride-hailing service in South Africa. The Uber Teens service allows 13-17-year-olds to use the ride-haling app. The service extends the capabilities of an adult’s Uber account, allowing teenagers to request rides under adult supervision.

Parents can set spending limits and restrict their teens from independently requesting rides. Teens can initiate ride requests, pending approval from the linked adult account. Adults can also track the ride, and communicate directly with the driver.

“When you get a professional driving permit, you get a background screen by the government, and Uber has an additional background screening that is done,” Kagiso Khaole, general manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, told Gadget. “You must go through our training which involves learning how to deal with different people, such as those from different backgrounds or sexual orientations, tourists, or those with special needs. Once this training is complete, only then do you become eligible to start driving.”

However, not all drivers who pass these steps are provided with the option to transport teenagers.

“We have eligibility criteria for Uber Teens, which is about rating and tenure,” said Khaole. “If you look at a driver with a 4.9 rating, they have completed many trips and dealt with lots of different people. They are really the best of the best.

“Additionally, we look at a driver’s history to determine their eligibility, including reports against them, or other incidents in which they have been involved. Our focus right now is ensuring a safe teen experience, and giving parents that peace of mind that they are still in control with what’s happening.”

Kagiso Khaole, general manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa

Key safety features for Uber Teens include:

Live trip tracking: To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip tracking whenever their teen requests a ride. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel.

PIN Verification: Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they’ll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver.

RideCheck: Uber uses sensors and GPS data to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they are safe. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teens trips.

Audio recording available on trips: Uber’s audio recording feature allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and saves files on the device, automatically encrypting them so that no one – not the driver, not the rider or parents, and not Uber – can listen back to the recording.

Expanded communication: Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip.

Only highly rated, experienced drivers: Only drivers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly rated and experienced will be able to receive trip requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt-out of receiving teen trips at any time.

“We are working to get Uber Teens live in Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana. South Africa is currently leading the way for it in Africa”, said Khaole.

Using the Family Profile feature within the Uber app, parents or guardians can extend invitations to their teens to create an account. Upon receiving the invitation, teenagers are prompted to download the app via a provided link, establish their new teen account, and undergo a required safety onboarding process. Subsequently, teens can initiate trip requests independently. These trips will still require approval from the designated adult overseeing the account.

* Download the Uber app on Google Play or IOS.