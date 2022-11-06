Follow Uber’s roller coaster ride

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The battle for Uber’s soul features in the first season of ‘Super Pumped.’

The first season of Super Pumped focuses on the rise and fall of the Uber business. The series is based on the Mike Isaac book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Isaac, a technology reporter at the New York Times whose Uber coverage won the Gerald Loeb Award, presents the challenges faced by the Uber business, set against an era of rapid disruption in Silicon Valley. The American anthology drama television series was produced by Brian Koppelman, an American showrunner, co-writer and film producer, together with David Levien, a screenwriter, director, producer, and novelis).

The Super Pumped: Battle for Uber series focuses on the true story of Uber founder Travis Kalanick, played by two-time Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), It follows Uber’s hard-charging CEO, who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley, played by Emmy-winner Kyle Chandler (Super 8) Gurley is a plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) stars as Uber board member Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post.

Mark Isaac says: “The Series shows Uber’s pitched battles with taxi unions and drivers, the company’s toxic internal culture, and the bare-knuckle tactics it devised to overcome obstacles in its quest for dominance”. But every surge comes at a price.

The series has been renewed for a second season, which will be based on a separate forthcoming book by Mike Isaac about Facebook.

Season 1, Episodes on Showmax: